GT vs CSK IPL 2026 fixtures swapped: Know reason behind venue and timing changes for April 26 and May 21 matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a significant swap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule for the two much-awaited Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings matches. BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the revision in the official media advisory released on Monday (April 13).

GT vs CSK IPL 2026 fixtures swapped Originally, the afternoon match on April 26 was set to be played in Ahmedabad. It will now take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, beginning at 3:30 PM IST. Correspondingly, the reverse fixture scheduled for May 21 as an evening game in Chennai has been moved to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST.

Reason behind the change The primary reason for this venue and timing swap is the upcoming municipal corporation elections across Ahmedabad and other regions in Gujarat on April 26. To avoid any logistical or security overlaps, the BCCI relocated the match to Chennai. The reciprocal shift for the May 21 game maintains fairness for both teams in terms of home and away advantages over the season.

“The change has been necessitated in view of the municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat scheduled on April 26, 2026,” BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia stated in the release.

Impact of schedule change on IPL 2026 This swap adds an exciting twist to the GT-CSK rivalry. Chennai Super Kings will now host Gujarat Titans at their home ground, Chepauk, on April 26, where the pitch often favours spinners. On May 21, Gujarat Titans will welcome CSK to the expansive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which generally offers bigger boundaries and batting-friendly conditions. Such changes can influence team strategies, player selections, and overall match outcomes.

Gujarat Titans' campaign so far Gujarat Titans are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2026 points table with 4 points from 4 matches (2 wins, 2 losses) and a net run rate of -0.029. GT clinched their maiden win of the season with a dramatic one-run victory over the Delhi Capitals in Delhi. They followed it up with a comfortable 7-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, chasing 165 with ease in 18.4 overs.