GT vs CSK IPL 2026 fixtures swapped: Know reason behind venue and timing changes for April 26 and May 21 matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a significant swap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule for the two much-awaited Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings matches. BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the revision in the official media advisory released on Monday (April 13).

GT vs CSK IPL 2026 fixtures swapped Originally, the afternoon match on April 26 was set to be played in Ahmedabad. It will now take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, beginning at 3:30 PM IST. Correspondingly, the reverse fixture scheduled for May 21 as an evening game in Chennai has been moved to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST.

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Reason behind the change The primary reason for this venue and timing swap is the upcoming municipal corporation elections across Ahmedabad and other regions in Gujarat on April 26. To avoid any logistical or security overlaps, the BCCI relocated the match to Chennai. The reciprocal shift for the May 21 game maintains fairness for both teams in terms of home and away advantages over the season.

“The change has been necessitated in view of the municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat scheduled on April 26, 2026,” BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia stated in the release.

Impact of schedule change on IPL 2026 This swap adds an exciting twist to the GT-CSK rivalry. Chennai Super Kings will now host Gujarat Titans at their home ground, Chepauk, on April 26, where the pitch often favours spinners. On May 21, Gujarat Titans will welcome CSK to the expansive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which generally offers bigger boundaries and batting-friendly conditions. Such changes can influence team strategies, player selections, and overall match outcomes.

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Gujarat Titans' campaign so far Gujarat Titans are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2026 points table with 4 points from 4 matches (2 wins, 2 losses) and a net run rate of -0.029. GT clinched their maiden win of the season with a dramatic one-run victory over the Delhi Capitals in Delhi. They followed it up with a comfortable 7-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, chasing 165 with ease in 18.4 overs.

Chennai Super Kings' start in IPL 2026 Chennai Super Kings, the five-time title winners, have struggled for consistency early in the season. They sit ninth in the standings with just 2 points from 4 matches (1 win, 3 losses) and a net run rate of -1.532. Their only victory came on April 11 against the Delhi Capitals at home, where Sanju Samson smashed a brilliant century, and Jamie Overton starred with the ball, picking key wickets.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.