GT vs MI, IPL LIVE score: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl

GT vs MI, IPL LIVE score: The high-flying Gujarat Titans, fresh off three consecutive victories, host a Mumbai Indians side desperate to turn around their disappointing campaign. With Shubman Gill’s men boasting an unbeaten home record against MI at this venue, tonight’s clash promises high drama under the lights. Toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, with the first ball at 7:30 PM IST.
Gujarat Titans (GT) sit in strong contention on the points table with 6 points from 5 matches (3 wins, 2 losses) and are currently riding a wave of momentum. They have looked solid across departments, especially in recent chases and home performances.
Mumbai Indians (MI), five-time champions, have endured a tough start to IPL 2026, managing just 1 win from 5 games and languishing near the bottom with a negative NRR. Questions loom over their batting consistency and overall form, though stars like Rohit Sharma and others will be eager to spark a comeback.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Quinton De Kock, Danish Malewar/Mayank Rawat , Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir ,Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch/Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner/Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Total match– 8
Matches won by GT – 5
Matches won by MI – 3
GT vs MI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming details will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss for GT vs MI is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match is set ti begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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