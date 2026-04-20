GT vs MI, IPL LIVE score: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl

GT vs MI, IPL LIVE score: The high-flying Gujarat Titans, fresh off three consecutive victories, host a Mumbai Indians side desperate to turn around their disappointing campaign. With Shubman Gill’s men boasting an unbeaten home record against MI at this venue, tonight’s clash promises high drama under the lights. Toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, with the first ball at 7:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans (GT) sit in strong contention on the points table with 6 points from 5 matches (3 wins, 2 losses) and are currently riding a wave of momentum. They have looked solid across departments, especially in recent chases and home performances.

Mumbai Indians (MI), five-time champions, have endured a tough start to IPL 2026, managing just 1 win from 5 games and languishing near the bottom with a negative NRR. Questions loom over their batting consistency and overall form, though stars like Rohit Sharma and others will be eager to spark a comeback.

Full Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar