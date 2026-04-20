Grok, ChatGPT and Google Gemini have all predicted the winner of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians encounter tonight. Match 30 of IPL 2026 will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Form The contrast in current standings sets the tone for all three predictions. GT come into tonight on a 3-match winning streak with a settled playing eleven and no injury concerns. The Mumbai Indians sit at the foot of the table with just 1 win from 5 games and 4 consecutive losses.

All three tools describe GT as a side riding tactical continuity. MI, on the contract, are characterised as a team still searching for the right combination.

Head-to-Head All three AI tools highlight GT's clear historical advantage in this fixture. GT lead the all-time head-to-head 5-3, with higher team totals in this rivalry and a significantly stronger floor score. GT's lowest total in meetings between these sides is 172 while MI's is 152.

Grok notes that GT have won their last 4 completed encounters against MI, 2 by margins of 55 and 62 runs in 2023 and 2 more in 2025. It suggests tactical superiority that goes beyond coincidence.

Jasprit Bumrah Perhaps the most striking individual statistic flagged across all three predictions concerns Jasprit Bumrah. Despite his standing as one of the finest fast bowlers in the world, Bumrah has taken zero wickets across 19 overs this season. All three tools treat this as a significant structural problem for MI rather than a temporary blip.

With their primary strike bowler producing no results, MI lack a proven mechanism to break GT's top order. That’s particularly true on a surface that averages 178 in the first innings and rewards batters who trust the true bounce.

Shubman Gill Shubman Gill's record in the GT vs MI rivalry stands at 356 runs, the most by any batter in this fixture. He has already scored 251 runs this season at an average of 62.75.

Gemini notes that his personal best of 129 at this ground suggests he is well-calibrated for Ahmedabad's specific pitch conditions.

On a surface that consistently rewards top-order dominance, Gill's form makes him the most dangerous individual threat in tonight's contest.

GT's Bowling vs MI's All three tools agree that GT's pace attack of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna and Ashok Sharma is functioning as a cohesive unit. Prasidh Krishna has taken 11 wickets in the tournament at an average under 17. Rashid Khan adds middle-overs control with his ability to break partnerships.

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MI's bowling combination, meanwhile, has been compromised by overseas selection constraints. It continues to produce high averages and minimal impact beyond Bumrah, who himself is yet to take a wicket this season.