GT vs PBKS  prediction: Who’ll win, Gujarat Titans or Punjab Kings? We asked ChatGPT

We asked Google Gemini, ChatGPT and Perplexity AI to predict today's match. The IPL 2026 match is between the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings. It will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match starts at 7:30 PM tonight, May 3.

Venue Dominance All three AI tools highlight PBKS' record at Narendra Modi Stadium. Punjab Kings have won both previous encounters at this venue. This completely neutralises GT's traditional home advantage tonight. Gemini argues PBKS' tactical approach suits this stadium's unique conditions. Their understanding of the soil composition and boundary dimensions is superior.

Advertisement

Also Read | GT vs PBKS preview: Gujarat Titans face Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad

ChatGPT notes that this venue record is a decisive statistical factor. Perplexity calls it a direct exploitation of GT's home disadvantage. No AI tool gives GT credit for playing on home soil. PBKS have simply solved Ahmedabad better than their hosts have.

Form All three AIs give enormous weight to PBKS' current form. Punjab sit top of the table with 13 points from 7 matches. GT have managed only 10 points but from 9 matches played. PBKS' superior win rate reflects consistent execution of game plans.

Gemini calls this a clear indicator of better team stability. ChatGPT notes that Punjab's structure reduces the probability of a collapse. Perplexity highlights that PBKS began the season on an unbeaten run. GT's slower accumulation of points reflects inconsistency across its campaign.

Advertisement

Head-to-Head All three tools point strongly to PBKS' recent head-to-head record. Punjab have won 3 of the last 4 completed matches against GT. This includes their 3-wicket victory over GT earlier in IPL 2026. They also won by 11 runs in a tight 2025 encounter.

Gemini says this confirms PBKS' ability to close out tight games. The overall time record stands at 4-3 in Punjab's favour. ChatGPT adds that this head-to-head trend reflects a genuine tactical edge. PBKS consistently find ways to beat this specific opponent.

Dew Factor All three AIs identify dew as the most critical tactical variable tonight. Moderate to heavy dew is expected during the second innings. This makes the ball slippery and significantly weakens the bowling side. GT's spin duo of Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar will struggle.

Advertisement

Also Read | We want to play aggressive and brave cricket in every phase, says Mo Bobat as RCB gear up to face Gujarat Titans

Gemini argues the dew structurally favours PBKS' explosive batting lineup. Shreyas Iyer averages 66.17 and is perfectly built for big chases. Prabhsimran Singh's strike rate of 169 thrives on fast, dewy outfields. ChatGPT notes PBKS have already successfully chased high totals this season. Perplexity adds the par score of 185–195, which suits their chasing ability.

Pace Conditions All three tools note that fast bowlers take 67% of wickets here. PBKS' pace attack of Arshdeep, Ferguson, and Jansen suits this perfectly. GT's reliance on Rashid becomes less effective once dew arrives. Prasidh Krishna has already been dropped for poor form and economy. GT's bowling attack looks structurally weaker than their opponents tonight.

The unanimous AI verdict tonight is Punjab Kings.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.