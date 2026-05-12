GT vs SRH prediction: Who’ll win, Gujarat Titans or Sunrisers Hyderabad? We asked ChatGPT

We asked the world's most powerful AI tools to predict the winner of tonight's top-of-the-table IPL clash. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

All three have studied the head-to-head record, venue data, current form and player matchups. Their conclusions are unanimous. But before the reveal, here is exactly how each of them reasoned their way to an answer.

Head-to-Head Every AI tool started in the same place, the historical matchup between these two sides. Gujarat Titans have won five of seven completed IPL meetings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH's only win came way back in April 2022. Since then, GT have beaten them repeatedly and convincingly. Margins of 38 runs, 7 wickets, and 34 runs have featured in recent results. All three AI tools agreed that this pattern is too consistent to dismiss.

Also Read | GT vs SRH preview: Battle for the top position on points table in Ahmedabad

The venue record sharpens that picture even further. SRH have faced GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium three times. They have not won once. Every AI flagged this as a significant psychological and tactical barrier for the visiting side.

GT's Bowling Attack All three tools identified GT's bowling unit as their single biggest structural advantage tonight. Pacers have taken roughly 75% of wickets at this venue this season. That directly favours GT's attack over SRH's.

Kagiso Rabada leads the tournament with 18 wickets at a strike rate of 13.76. He is consistently described as a decisive asset on this surface. Mohammed Siraj holds the best bowling figures in the ground's IPL history, with figures of 5 for 10.

Rashid Khan controls the middle overs and can extract grip from black-soil patches. That combination of pace and spin gives GT tactical flexibility that SRH cannot match.

SRH's Eshan Malinga has impressed with 16 wickets this season. The AI tools acknowledged his threat but felt GT's overall bowling depth was clearly superior.

Shubman Gill Every AI tool highlighted Shubman Gill as a matchup problem that SRH have never solved. He has scored 303 career runs against them, including a century. He holds the highest individual score at this ground, 129 against the Mumbai Indians. He has already accumulated 462 runs this season and is fully fit after a minor injury scare.

The AI tools noted that Gill's style suits this surface particularly well. The flat pitch with true bounce allows him to bat through the innings. That gives GT a reliable floor for their total. SRH's top order is more explosive but also carries a higher risk of collapse.

High-Risk Danger Men No AI tool dismissed SRH entirely. Abhishek Sharma's strike rate of 210.17 is the most explosive in the league this season. Heinrich Klaasen leads the Orange Cap race with 494 runs at an average of 54.89. Travis Head adds further firepower at the top. All three AI tools acknowledged that this batting lineup can win any game on any given night.

However, the same tools also pointed out that aggressive batting against quality seam attacks on large boundaries can trigger rapid collapses. GT's bowlers have the skill and the conditions to make that happen.