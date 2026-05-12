GT vs SRH prediction: Who’ll win, Gujarat Titans or Sunrisers Hyderabad? We asked ChatGPT

We asked the world's most powerful AI tools to predict the winner of tonight's top-of-the-table IPL clash. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

All three have studied the head-to-head record, venue data, current form and player matchups. Their conclusions are unanimous. But before the reveal, here is exactly how each of them reasoned their way to an answer.

Head-to-Head Every AI tool started in the same place, the historical matchup between these two sides. Gujarat Titans have won five of seven completed IPL meetings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH's only win came way back in April 2022. Since then, GT have beaten them repeatedly and convincingly. Margins of 38 runs, 7 wickets, and 34 runs have featured in recent results. All three AI tools agreed that this pattern is too consistent to dismiss.

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The venue record sharpens that picture even further. SRH have faced GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium three times. They have not won once. Every AI flagged this as a significant psychological and tactical barrier for the visiting side.

GT's Bowling Attack All three tools identified GT's bowling unit as their single biggest structural advantage tonight. Pacers have taken roughly 75% of wickets at this venue this season. That directly favours GT's attack over SRH's.

Kagiso Rabada leads the tournament with 18 wickets at a strike rate of 13.76. He is consistently described as a decisive asset on this surface. Mohammed Siraj holds the best bowling figures in the ground's IPL history, with figures of 5 for 10.

Rashid Khan controls the middle overs and can extract grip from black-soil patches. That combination of pace and spin gives GT tactical flexibility that SRH cannot match.

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SRH's Eshan Malinga has impressed with 16 wickets this season. The AI tools acknowledged his threat but felt GT's overall bowling depth was clearly superior.

Shubman Gill Every AI tool highlighted Shubman Gill as a matchup problem that SRH have never solved. He has scored 303 career runs against them, including a century. He holds the highest individual score at this ground, 129 against the Mumbai Indians. He has already accumulated 462 runs this season and is fully fit after a minor injury scare.

The AI tools noted that Gill's style suits this surface particularly well. The flat pitch with true bounce allows him to bat through the innings. That gives GT a reliable floor for their total. SRH's top order is more explosive but also carries a higher risk of collapse.

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High-Risk Danger Men No AI tool dismissed SRH entirely. Abhishek Sharma's strike rate of 210.17 is the most explosive in the league this season. Heinrich Klaasen leads the Orange Cap race with 494 runs at an average of 54.89. Travis Head adds further firepower at the top. All three AI tools acknowledged that this batting lineup can win any game on any given night.

However, the same tools also pointed out that aggressive batting against quality seam attacks on large boundaries can trigger rapid collapses. GT's bowlers have the skill and the conditions to make that happen.

The Verdict Grok, Google Gemini and ChatGPT have all arrived at the same prediction. All three expect the Gujarat Titans to win tonight. The venue record, head-to-head dominance, bowling superiority, and Gill's matchup history paint a consistent picture across all models. SRH are dangerous. But on this ground, against this opponent, the data points firmly in one direction.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.