The story of Grand Theft Auto VI centres on two main characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Set in the fictional state of Leonida, the game follows the pair as they become involved in a criminal conspiracy after a job goes wrong.

The latest instalment in the popular Rockstar Games series takes players back to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami. However, the story is not limited to the city. It also takes place across Leonida, a wider world inspired by Florida.

The game was released on 19 November 2026, and puts a couple at the centre of its story. This is a change from GTA 5, which followed three playable characters: Michael, Franklin and Trevor.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who are Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos in GTA 6? ⌵ Jason and Lucia are GTA 6’s two main protagonists. Both have troubled pasts and become partners as they try to build a better life amid Leonida’s criminal world. 2 What is the story of Jason and Lucia in GTA 6? ⌵ After an easy criminal job goes wrong, Jason and Lucia are drawn into a conspiracy spanning the fictional state of Leonida. They must rely on each other as the situation grows more dangerous. 3 Why do Jason and Lucia have to rely on each other? ⌵ Their job goes wrong and leaves them caught in a much larger criminal operation. Their partnership becomes central to surviving the dangers and pursuing the future they want. 4 Where does the GTA 6 story take place? ⌵ The story is set in Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, and includes Vice City, a fictional version of Miami. It also reaches beyond the city into the wider state. 5 How is GTA 6's story different from GTA 5's? ⌵ GTA 6 centres on a couple, Jason and Lucia, while GTA 5 followed three playable characters: Michael, Franklin and Trevor. Jason and Lucia’s relationship is a central part of the new story.

Jason and Lucia are not strangers to crime. Both have difficult pasts, and their relationship becomes central to their efforts to survive in a world where trust is hard to find.

Who is Jason Duval? Jason Duval is one of the two main protagonists of GTA 6. According to Rockstar's official character description, he grew up around criminals and people involved in scams.

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He later joined the Army in an attempt to move away from his troubled teenage years. However, after leaving the military, Jason found himself in the Leonida Keys, working for local drug runners.

Rockstar describes him as someone who wants a simple life but keeps finding himself in difficult situations. His meeting with Lucia could change his future, although the company has made it clear that their relationship will not be without problems.

Jason's past also connects him to other characters in the game. He is friends with Cal Hampton and lives at a property owned by Brian Heder, a former drug smuggler who still has links to the criminal world.

Who is Lucia Caminos? Lucia Caminos is the second protagonist and the first female lead in the main Grand Theft Auto series.

Her background is shaped by her family and her time in prison. Rockstar says Lucia's father taught her how to fight from a young age. However, fighting for her family eventually landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary.

She is released from prison before the events shown in the game's promotional material. Lucia wants to improve her life and achieve the kind of comfortable future her mother had dreamed of. But she is not willing to wait for someone else to make that happen.

Rockstar describes her as someone who is prepared to take matters into her own hands. Her relationship with Jason could offer her a way towards the life she wants, but it also brings new risks.

What is the story of Jason and Lucia? The central plot follows Jason and Lucia as they try to build a better life but become caught in a much bigger criminal operation.

Rockstar's official description says the pair are forced to rely on each other after an easy criminal job goes wrong. They find themselves caught in a conspiracy that stretches across Leonida, making their situation more dangerous than they had expected.

The game's trailers and promotional material have drawn comparisons between the pair and the famous criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde. Both characters are shown taking part in robberies and other criminal activities. However, Rockstar's main focus is on their relationship and how they deal with the dangers around them.

This makes their partnership an important part of the story. Jason and Lucia must decide how far they are willing to go for money, freedom and the future they want together.

The supporting cast also helps build the world around them. Characters such as Cal Hampton, Brian Heder, Boobie Ike and Raul Bautista have their own connections to Leonida's criminal and business networks. Their stories bring different sides of Vice City and the surrounding areas into the game.