The police arrested eight young men riding in a Thar jeep after they were rash-driving through a vacant field where people were playing cricket.

The men started misbehaving when locals tried to stop them. Upon receiving information about the incident, a PCR van – a Mahindra Bolero – arrived. On seeing the police, the accused attempted to flee but ended up crashing the Thar into a wall. As per Navbharat Times, the incident took place in Jaipur’s Shipra Path police station area.

A video of the chase and the subsequent arrest was shared on social media. “For every THAR, there is a BOLERO somewhere (People playing cricket in an empty ground.8 Guys, 2 Thars sees an opportunity to play real life GTA (poking players by driving fast around and towards them) Bystanders called Rajasthan police),” wrote popular social media account Ghar Ke Kalesh while sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter).

Both videos, showing the dramatic chase, have gone viral. While the Instagram video gained nearly 6.5 lakh views, the X video’s reach was nearing 1.5 lakh.

The video was originally shared by “imyoungmedia” on Instagram. It mentioned that the incident happened in the Mansarovar neighbourhood in southwest Jaipur.

In the video, the police can be seen nabbing the accused, holding them by the collar and moving them inside their Thar itself to take them to the police station. During the arrest, bystanders are heard cheering for it.

Social media reactions Social media users criticised the accused of doing such stunts.

“Why do these people do the stuff like this? They just can’t resist themselves from disturbing others. This is totally a drama,” wrote one user.

“Thar and Bolero drivers took "play hard" a bit too literally! Who needs GTA when you've got real-life shenanigans in Rajasthan? Next time, let's see them try to do a mission without getting "busted" by the police!” wrote another.

“They were trying to play GTA in real life, ended up getting busted,” came from another.