Grand Theft Auto VI, also known as GTA 6, was released on November 19 at midnight. It is priced at ₹5,999 for the Standard Edition and ₹7,499 for the Ultimate Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Strauss Zelnick runs Take-Two, the company behind Grand Theft Auto. But he does not play video games himself. The longtime Take-Two Interactive Software chief watches others play. In a May interview with Business Insider, he explained why others hold the controller.

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“I see the whole thing,” Zelnick said. “I’m just not the one holding the controller.” He questioned whether being the company’s chief consumer would make him a more effective CEO. He has also mentioned his gaming habits during appearances on CNBC.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Does Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick play video games? ⌵ No. Zelnick says he watches others play but does not hold the controller. He has questioned whether playing games himself would make him a more effective CEO. 2 When did GTA VI release, and how much does it cost in India? ⌵ GTA VI released on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Standard Edition costs ₹5,999 in India, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at ₹7,499. 3 What did Strauss Zelnick say GTA VI delays could help prevent? ⌵ Zelnick said delays could help the development teams avoid heavy overtime before launch. The game’s release date moved from an original late-2025 plan to November 19. 4 What has Strauss Zelnick said about AI and video game development? ⌵ Zelnick said AI could improve efficiency and productivity, giving teams more opportunity to enhance game quality. He does not expect those gains necessarily to make major games cheaper or quicker to produce. 5 Has Take-Two disclosed GTA VI’s development budget? ⌵ No. Zelnick described the game as expensive but kept its production budget private. Industry analysts cited in the article estimated the cost at $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

Grand Theft Auto lets players stage heists, get into gunfights and race through city streets. Zelnick does not drink, smoke or own a gun. He has never received a speeding ticket. At 68, he trains most days and sometimes works out twice a day, according to his interview with Business Insider.

His approach faces a major test with GTA VI. It is the first new instalment in the series in 13 years. Take-Two originally planned a release in late 2025, then moved it to May 2026. The company eventually set November 19 as the release date.

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Its predecessor, GTA V, sold more than 225 million copies worldwide. It crossed $1 billion in sales within three days of its 2013 release. The challenge is to attract younger players and bring back fans who have drifted away. Higher prices for essentials and consoles add to that challenge.

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During the interview, Zelnick described GTA VI as expensive and kept the production budget private. Industry analysts told Business Insider they had estimated the cost at $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

Some Rockstar Games employees spent more than a decade working on the game. Zelnick said delays could help teams avoid heavy overtime before launch.

Also Read | GTA VI launch: How is it moving calendars as fever grips workforce

Zelnick has run Take-Two since 2007. He previously led the video game company Crystal Dynamics. He also served as president of Twentieth Century Fox. He told Business Insider he joined Take-Two because interactive entertainment had room to grow.

Watching how players use games also helps explain one of Take-Two’s business decisions. The company bought FiveM, a platform for fan-made GTA modifications, in 2023. Zelnick said hundreds of thousands of people enjoyed playing GTA that way. The purchase gave Take-Two a stake in an activity fans had already made popular.

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On artificial intelligence Zelnick also pointed to artificial intelligence as a way to free staff from routine tasks. He expects it to improve productivity and give teams more scope to improve games.

"AI will vastly increase efficiency and productivity and give us an opportunity to enhance quality," he told the publication

He doubts those gains will necessarily make major games cheaper or quicker to produce. Easier tools can encourage developers to attempt more ambitious projects.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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