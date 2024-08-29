Gujarat floods: Audi A6 worth ₹50 lakh drowned in water; Vadodara man says, ’nothing left to live for’; netizens react

In Gujarat, heavy rainfall caused severe flooding and waterlogging in many areas. Nearly, 29 people have lost their lives and more than a thousand people have been evacuated by the rescue teams

Livemint
Published29 Aug 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Amid huge devastation due to Gujarat floods, a Reddit user shared how all his three cars were damaged due to severe flood in the area.
Amid huge devastation due to Gujarat floods, a Reddit user shared how all his three cars were damaged due to severe flood in the area.

Incessant rainfall wreaked havoc in several parts of Gujarat, including cities like Vadodara and Ahmedabad. Severe waterlogging and massive flooding resulted in huge losses of lives and property in the state over the past few weeks. So far, nearly 28 people have lost their lives, and around 18,000 people have been evacuated from the worst affected regions of Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for hefty rainfall in the state till 30 August. The unexpected rain and subsequent flooding in several areas of Gujarat have caused immense damage to life and property. Many people who were lucky enough to survive the Gujarat floods shared how severe waterlogging caused massive damage to their property and vehicles.

A Reddit user on social media shared images of his luxury cars, which were completely submerged in the flood waters. While sharing his agony, the Reddit user wrote, “There's nothing left to live for anymore...All the three cars mentioned in my flair are now gone.”

Also Read | Gujarat floods: 35 dead, 140 dams, 24 rivers overflowing, water-logging & more

The Vadodara resident shared photos of his three luxury cars half-submerged in water. The images featured a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, a Ford EcoSport, and an Audi A6, which cost around 50 lakh.

There’s nothing left to live for anymore…
byu/Lazy_Management_6206 inCarsIndia

Surprisingly, the user had faced similar conditions earlier as well, where different vehicles (owned by him earlier) were submerged in water, and there was no way to get his vehicles towed on time.

Also Read | Gujarat floods: Govt sends team of doctors to assess situation of water-borne diseases

In the comments section, the user mentioned that up to eight feet of water was outside his house. Hence, no one could enter his locality to tow the vehicles. In one of his comments, the user said he had faced such a situation for the third time in his life.

“This is like the 3rd time I'm facing this. Twice in my previous society (with completely different cars) and the first time in 4 years at this new place. Theres 7-8 ft water outside no one can come in till the water goes down,” commented the user in the Reddit post.

Also Read | Gujarat floods: Heavy rainfall engulfs Navsari, Junagadh; one person missing

The post shared on the social media platform, received thousands of reactions and comments from Reddit users. Many users shared similar personal experiences, drawing attention towards the same situation in other parts of the state.

“Similar situation here in Ahmedabad. you need a boat to get around the city,” commented a Reddit user on the post.

“I wish we could hold municipal corporations accountable for waterlogging of this magnitude. It's done in the UK. This is the only we can make sure we get the service we deserve. Just heartbreaking seeing cars ruined for no fault of our own,” wrote another user on the post.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsGujarat floods: Audi A6 worth ₹50 lakh drowned in water; Vadodara man says, ’nothing left to live for’; netizens react

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,767.90
    01:19 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -91.3 (-1.88%)

    Tata Steel

    152.95
    01:19 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.10
    01:19 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.35 (1.93%)

    Indus Towers

    440.15
    01:19 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -4.3 (-0.97%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    52.19
    01:00 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    4.25 (8.87%)

    KEC International

    931.55
    01:00 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    64.25 (7.41%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    102.47
    01:00 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    6.25 (6.5%)

    Finolex Industries

    313.90
    01:00 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    16.45 (5.53%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue