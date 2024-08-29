Gujarat floods: Audi A6 worth ₹50 lakh drowned in water; Vadodara man says, ’nothing left to live for’; netizens react

Incessant rainfall wreaked havoc in several parts of Gujarat, including cities like Vadodara and Ahmedabad. Severe waterlogging and massive flooding resulted in huge losses of lives and property in the state over the past few weeks. So far, nearly 28 people have lost their lives, and around 18,000 people have been evacuated from the worst affected regions of Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for hefty rainfall in the state till 30 August. The unexpected rain and subsequent flooding in several areas of Gujarat have caused immense damage to life and property. Many people who were lucky enough to survive the Gujarat floods shared how severe waterlogging caused massive damage to their property and vehicles.

A Reddit user on social media shared images of his luxury cars, which were completely submerged in the flood waters. While sharing his agony, the Reddit user wrote, “There's nothing left to live for anymore...All the three cars mentioned in my flair are now gone.”

The Vadodara resident shared photos of his three luxury cars half-submerged in water. The images featured a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, a Ford EcoSport, and an Audi A6, which cost around ₹50 lakh.

Surprisingly, the user had faced similar conditions earlier as well, where different vehicles (owned by him earlier) were submerged in water, and there was no way to get his vehicles towed on time.

In the comments section, the user mentioned that up to eight feet of water was outside his house. Hence, no one could enter his locality to tow the vehicles. In one of his comments, the user said he had faced such a situation for the third time in his life.

“This is like the 3rd time I'm facing this. Twice in my previous society (with completely different cars) and the first time in 4 years at this new place. Theres 7-8 ft water outside no one can come in till the water goes down,” commented the user in the Reddit post.

The post shared on the social media platform, received thousands of reactions and comments from Reddit users. Many users shared similar personal experiences, drawing attention towards the same situation in other parts of the state.

“Similar situation here in Ahmedabad. you need a boat to get around the city,” commented a Reddit user on the post.