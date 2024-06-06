The Gujarat High Court has questioned the state government on why only junior-level officers were suspended and not the city municipal commissioner in connection with the Rajkot game zone fire incident, which resulted in the deaths of 27 people, an official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Gujarat government suspended seven officials, including two police inspectors and civic staff of Rajkot Municipal Corporation, for dereliction of duty after the fire incident at a gaming zone in Rajkot on May 25.

Brijesh Trivedi, President of the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association, said that the court also inquired why Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was not invoked.

"The court has taken the matter very seriously. The court asked the State government why only junior-level officers were suspended, not the city municipal commissioner. It also asked why 302 IPC was not invoked in the case. The SIT is expected to submit its report before the court soon," Trivedi told newswire ANI.

Previously, a plea was filed demanding that 13 more officers be booked in connection with the Rajkot gaming zone fire incident. The complaint, lodged by an advocate at the Rajkot District Court, calls for including 13 officers in the FIR registered at Taluka police station after the fire incident.

The court has accepted the petition and set a hearing date for June 20.

A massive fire broke out at the gaming zone in Rajkot city on May 25, resulting in the deaths of 27 people, including children.

The main accused, who worked at the Rajkot TRP game zone, was arrested by Banaskantha Local Crime Branch and Rajkot Police. The accused, an Abu Road resident, identified as Dhaval Thakkar, fled after the fire broke out.

Following the incident, all gaming zones in Vadodara were inspected and temporarily shut down.

