Gujarati man’s unique ‘jugaad’ to beat electricity bills in Canada goes viral: ‘Budget upar neeche nhi...’

As Canada witnessed freezing temperatures, a Gujarati man devised a unique ‘jugaad’ to take advantage of the situation and keep his monthly budget afloat.

In a now-viral Instagram video, a Gujarati man visiting a fellow Gujarati shared his friend's ingenious idea to cut down on his electricity bill as he turned a freezing balcony into a natural fridge.

The viral clip began with Instagrammer Kabir humorously declaring, "Canada desh hai mehnga par hum hai Gujarati. Duniya ko idhar udhar hone denge par budget ko nahi. (Canada is an expensive country, but we are Gujarati. We can let anything change, but not the budget.) ”

Advertisement

Also Read | Viral girl at Mahakumbh bags lead role in Bollywood movie

Kabir shared how his friend lamented high electricity bills before offering him tea and then asked him to take out milk from the fridge.

However, when Kabir opened the fridge, he found it empty. Wondering why there was no milk, he followed his friend’s suggestion and opened the balcony door.

What he discovered was downright amusing—a makeshift fridge on the balcony, with milk cartons, leftovers, and other perishables neatly arranged in the freezing -15°C air.

Also Read | 3 boys hang by noose for school function, netizens react as video goes viral

“Bhai, every Gujarati is Elon Musk,” Kabir remarked.

Advertisement

Watch the viral video here:

Advertisement

The Instgram video garnered a lot of attention online as other Gujaratis resonated with it. The viral video has amassed 564K views.

Here's how netizens reacted: “Bhai bhai electric city bill, (sic)” a user said

“Our porch is our fridge right now,” a user shared.

“Instead Elon Musk is like a Gujarati,” quipped a user.

Hilariously, a user from Marwadi community said, “Nhi nhi hai na hum marwadi aasa sochne wale. (We Marwadis also think the same way),”

Lauding the jugaad to “save energy”, users said, “Gujju rock”, “Gujju , leave no carbon footprint”.

Advertisement

“Bill to aayga hi freezer ka door open rakh te ho,” a user highlighted.