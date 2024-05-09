Active Stocks
Gulab Jamun Dosa: Internet reacts to bizarre food experiment, 'Zeher dede bhai thoda sa'

A viral video on Instagram showed a street vendor making a Gulab Jamun dosa, sparking a debate on the unusual combination. While some praised the innovation, others criticized the experiment

South Indian delicacy ‘Dosa’ has often become a victim of experiments that turn the popular dish into a bizarre food item. A recent video of a street food vendor preparing a Gulab Jamun dosa has again shocked Dosa lovers on social media. The viral video of the street vendor preparing the Gulab Jamun Dosa was shared by ‘Foodpandits’ on Instagram.

The viral video on Instagram has been liked by more than 59,202 users since it was uploaded on Tuesday. The viral dish left netizens wondering about the final taste of the bizarre recipe. Many people compared the viral ‘Gulab Jamun Dosa’ recipe with the French dish Crepe. The video also received a positive response from many people. Many even called the dish as ‘Desi French Crepp’. However, many couldn't even digest the idea of combining Gulab Jamun with Dosa and disapproved of the experiment.

The video was shared with the caption “Atrangi Gulabjamun Dosa" and received various comments.

 

The street vendor preparing the Gulab Jamun Dosa expressed his confidence in receiving a positive response to his innovation. He also said that he is ready to perform a similar experiment with sweet dishes barfi and Dosa in future based on the public's response. 

As the food blogger recording the video continued to express his astonishment at the recipe, the street vendor claimed that people often demand another “Gulab jamun dosa" after having one.

Several social media users reacted to the Instagram post. “We Odia traditionally eat this on every religious occasion. Dosa is similar to Peeta which is made up of rice batter, along with that we eat sweets. So I think it is similar and it will taste good," commented a user on the post.

“As much as I hate these inventions, I think this will taste like a sweet crepe. This should taste good," wrote sourobhdas.007.

“South India galti se bhi mat ana," wrote commented mr_tejesh_.

"Zeher dede bhai thorasa."

"Iska location kya hai, Udupi se missile bejna hai," commented another user on the post.

Published: 09 May 2024, 03:05 PM IST
