Gulab Jamun Dosa: Internet reacts to bizarre food experiment, 'Zeher dede bhai thoda sa'
A viral video on Instagram showed a street vendor making a Gulab Jamun dosa, sparking a debate on the unusual combination. While some praised the innovation, others criticized the experiment
South Indian delicacy ‘Dosa’ has often become a victim of experiments that turn the popular dish into a bizarre food item. A recent video of a street food vendor preparing a Gulab Jamun dosa has again shocked Dosa lovers on social media. The viral video of the street vendor preparing the Gulab Jamun Dosa was shared by ‘Foodpandits’ on Instagram.