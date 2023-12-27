Gulfstream jets, e-wallets — India's young millionaires redefine luxury living: Hurun India survey
The average Indian millionaire is just 32 years old, driving a surge in the luxury market with a growing appetite for e-wallets, private jets, and novel experiences.
The average Indian millionaire is just 32 years old, according to the latest Hurun India Luxury Consumer Survey 2023. This young and vibrant group is driving a surge in the luxury market, with a growing appetite for e-wallets, private jets, and experiences over material possessions.