Guru Gobind Jayanti 2025 Wishes: Guru Gobind Singh jayanti will be celebrated across India on January 6 to commemorate the birth of the tenth Sikh Guru. The spiritual leader is believed to have established the Khalsa Panth in 1699 — laying emphasis on qualities such as unity, equality and devotion.

According to details shared by Drik Panchang, Guru Gobind Singh jayanti will be marked on January 6 — with the saptami tithi commencing at 8:15 pm on Sunday. There has been some confusion about the date of celebrations this year but experts believe that the main celebration should take place on Monday.