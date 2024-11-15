Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Are banks closed on Friday, November 15?

  • On November 15, 2024, India celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartika Purnima, marking a public holiday for banks across several states. Here’s a breakdown of bank closures by state and how this holiday impacts banking services.

Livemint
Published15 Nov 2024, 06:38 AM IST
In honour of Guru Nanak Jayanti, banks in numerous Indian states will remain closed on Friday, November 15, 2024. The annual celebration, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, marks the birth of Guru Nanak, the revered founder of Sikhism. Coinciding with Kartika Purnima, this holiday is observed as a major cultural and spiritual event across the country. For those wondering if their local bank branches will be open, here’s a look at the states where banks are confirmed to be closed.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), each year’s holiday schedule is planned with a focus on national and state-specific events, alongside regular weekend closures on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday. While Guru Nanak Jayanti is a holiday in multiple states, banking operations in other regions may continue as usual.

Which States Have Declared a Bank Holiday?

Bank branches in states including Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal will be closed on November 15 for Guru Nanak Jayanti or Kartika Purnima. This observance aligns with the broader national holiday guidelines issued by the RBI, but not all banking companies or states adhere to these closures uniformly.

Guru Nanak Jayanti’s Significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, commemorates the birthday of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and one of the most revered Sikh Gurus. Celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month Katak, the date falls in October or November, varying each year according to the lunar calendar. This holiday is a time for Sikhs and followers of Guru Nanak’s teachings to reflect on his message of unity, compassion, and spiritual wisdom.

How This Affects Customers

While physical branches in designated states will be closed, customers can still access financial services via ATMs, digital banking, and UPI platforms. For urgent banking needs, online transactions remain operational, ensuring that services are available even on holidays.

November 2024 Bank Holiday Highlights

In addition to Guru Nanak Jayanti, several other holidays fall in November 2024, including:

November 1: Diwali Amavasya and Kannada Rajyothsava in specific states

November 2: Vikram Samvant New Year

November 7-8: Chhath Puja observances in certain regions

November 12: Egaas-Bagwaal (Uttarakhand)

November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti (Karnataka)

November 23: Seng Kutsnem (Meghalaya)

Navigating Bank Holidays

The RBI categorizes holidays into three types, such as the Negotiable Instruments Act, which primarily dictates public holidays like Guru Nanak Jayanti. However, regional differences in observances mean that customers should verify with their local branches if planning in-person visits on these dates.

By following RBI’s guidelines, India’s banking system ensures continuity for its diverse population while honouring cultural and religious holidays important to various communities across states.

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 06:38 AM IST
