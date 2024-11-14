Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Banks, schools, and stock markets - What’s open, what’s closed?

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Wondering what’s open and closed this Guru Nanak Jayanti? Here’s your quick guide to bank, school, and stock market closures on November 15, 2024. 

Livemint
Published14 Nov 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Banks, schools, and stock markets - What's open, what's closed?
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Banks, schools, and stock markets - What’s open, what’s closed?(Raminder Pal Singh)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: This Friday, November 15, several banks, schools, and both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Purnima. The holiday is celebrated widely across India to honour Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, with additional regional observances in states including Odisha and Telangana.

Banks Closed Across States

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks will remain closed in numerous states on November 15.

Key states observing this bank holiday include Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and Mizoram. Banks in Karnataka will additionally be closed on November 18 for Kanakadasa Jayanti and in Meghalaya on November 23 for Seng Kutsnem. 

Even though bank branches are closed, both online and mobile banking services remain available for transactions.

Stock Market Holiday

Investors and traders will experience a long weekend as the NSE and BSE suspend trading on November 15 and resume on Monday, November 18. Trading in stocks, derivatives, and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) segments will not occur on this day. 

The next market closure will be for Christmas on December 25, 2024.

Schools Close Nationwide

November 15 will also be a day off for schools nationwide in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti. States such as Punjab will observe additional holidays on November 16 to commemorate Kartar Singh Sarabha’s martyrdom. Odisha schools will also observe Rahas Purnima on November 15, marking a significant cultural event in the state.

Also Read | Trending News Today Live Updates: Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Banks, schools, and stock markets - What’s open, what’s closed?

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Date, time, and significance of the festival

November Holidays at a Glance

November 2024 is marked by numerous bank holidays across the states. Key holiday dates include:

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti, affecting schools, banks, and stock markets in select states

November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti in Karnataka

November 23: Seng Kutsnem in Meghalaya

List of states observing Bank Holiday on November 15

Punjab

Haryana

Maharashtra

Mizoram

Madhya Pradesh

Orissa

Telangana

Uttarakhand

Arunachal Pradesh

Jammu

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Nagaland

Delhi

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

Himachal Pradesh

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti: Why Sikhs celebrate Gurpurab? Here’s history of festival

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsGuru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Banks, schools, and stock markets - What’s open, what’s closed?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.55
    10:31 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.22%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    136.40
    10:31 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    0.4 (0.29%)

    Tata Motors share price

    782.20
    10:31 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -4.2 (-0.53%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.10
    10:31 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    1.65 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,865.80
    10:22 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    1.35 (0.07%)
    More from 52 Week High

    P I Industries share price

    4,210.05
    10:22 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -239.05 (-5.37%)

    SKF India share price

    4,631.10
    10:20 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -240.85 (-4.94%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,785.95
    10:21 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -347.15 (-4.87%)

    ITI share price

    284.10
    10:22 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -8.4 (-2.87%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,282.65
    10:22 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    95.8 (8.07%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,949.25
    10:22 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    360.15 (7.85%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    316.00
    10:22 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    16.6 (5.54%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    82.37
    10:22 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    4.22 (5.4%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.