Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Banks, schools, and stock markets - What’s open, what’s closed?

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: This Friday, November 15, several banks, schools, and both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Purnima. The holiday is celebrated widely across India to honour Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, with additional regional observances in states including Odisha and Telangana.

Banks Closed Across States According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks will remain closed in numerous states on November 15.

Key states observing this bank holiday include Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and Mizoram. Banks in Karnataka will additionally be closed on November 18 for Kanakadasa Jayanti and in Meghalaya on November 23 for Seng Kutsnem.

Even though bank branches are closed, both online and mobile banking services remain available for transactions.

Stock Market Holiday Investors and traders will experience a long weekend as the NSE and BSE suspend trading on November 15 and resume on Monday, November 18. Trading in stocks, derivatives, and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) segments will not occur on this day.

The next market closure will be for Christmas on December 25, 2024.

Schools Close Nationwide November 15 will also be a day off for schools nationwide in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti. States such as Punjab will observe additional holidays on November 16 to commemorate Kartar Singh Sarabha’s martyrdom. Odisha schools will also observe Rahas Purnima on November 15, marking a significant cultural event in the state.

November Holidays at a Glance November 2024 is marked by numerous bank holidays across the states. Key holiday dates include:

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti, affecting schools, banks, and stock markets in select states

November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti in Karnataka

November 23: Seng Kutsnem in Meghalaya

List of states observing Bank Holiday on November 15

Punjab

Haryana

Maharashtra

Mizoram

Orissa

Telangana

Uttarakhand

Arunachal Pradesh

Jammu

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Nagaland

Delhi

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand