Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: When is Gurupurab? Date, time, significance of the festival

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, is one of the most important festivals among Sikhs and celebrated with huge fervour across the nation and world. The day, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, the founder of the Sikh religion.

The celebration is held every year on the full moon day of the Kartik month according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 will occur in November this year. Generally, the festival is also shifted to October in some cases. Here are all the details about Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, including its date, timing, significance, history and other details.

Guru Nanak Jayanti date and time in 2024 Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 will fall on November 15, Monday. With less than a week left for the celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti Sikhs and other followers of Guru Nanak's teachings have begun preparations of the day, which marks events in gurudwaras worldwide, special prayers, kirtan, langar services, etc.

Guru Nanak Jayanti significance Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the founder of Sikhism. He was the first of the ten Sikh gurus, a philosopher, poet, and a spiritual leader. He preached the messages of equality, compassion, and devotion to one universal God.

Sikhism phrase, “Ek Onkar”, are the opening words of the Sikh holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib.The first line of the Mool Mantar is “Ik Onkar”, which means “There is only one God”, BBC reported.

Guru Nanak Jayanti history Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. He preached the messages of equality, compassion, and devotion to one universal God, challenging the social injustices and religious hypocrisies of his time. His teachings laid the foundation of Sikhism, emphasising values of humility, service, and unity among people. Guru Nanak Jayanti serves as an opportunity among his follower to imbibe his teachings in their daily lives and spread the message among people of other communities as well.

It also provides a moment for people to honour Guru Nanak's vision of a just society, where every individual, regardless of caste, creed, or gender, is respected.