Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: When is Gurupurab? Date, time, significance of the festival

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, celebrated on November 15, marks the birth of Guru Nanak Dev ji, founder of Sikhism. The festival involves special prayers and community service, emphasising values of equality, compassion, and unity among people, while honoring his teachings and vision for a just society.

Livemint
Updated12 Nov 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, also known as Gurupurab, is one of the most auspicious Sikh festival celebrated across the nation and world.
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, also known as Gurupurab, is one of the most auspicious Sikh festival celebrated across the nation and world.(Ajay Sharma )

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, is one of the most important festivals among Sikhs and celebrated with huge fervour across the nation and world. The day, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, the founder of the Sikh religion.

The celebration is held every year on the full moon day of the Kartik month according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 will occur in November this year. Generally, the festival is also shifted to October in some cases. Here are all the details about Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, including its date, timing, significance, history and other details.

Also Read | Cong in a fix after equating ‘Hand’ to Guru Nanak’s Panja: Punjab parties fume

Guru Nanak Jayanti date and time in 2024

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 will fall on November 15, Monday. With less than a week left for the celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti Sikhs and other followers of Guru Nanak's teachings have begun preparations of the day, which marks events in gurudwaras worldwide, special prayers, kirtan, langar services, etc.

Guru Nanak Jayanti significance

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the founder of Sikhism. He was the first of the ten Sikh gurus, a philosopher, poet, and a spiritual leader. He preached the messages of equality, compassion, and devotion to one universal God.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: History and all you need to know

Sikhism phrase, “Ek Onkar”, are the opening words of the Sikh holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib.The first line of the Mool Mantar is “Ik Onkar”, which means “There is only one God”, BBC reported.

Guru Nanak Jayanti history

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. He preached the messages of equality, compassion, and devotion to one universal God, challenging the social injustices and religious hypocrisies of his time. His teachings laid the foundation of Sikhism, emphasising values of humility, service, and unity among people. Guru Nanak Jayanti serves as an opportunity among his follower to imbibe his teachings in their daily lives and spread the message among people of other communities as well.

Also Read | Union sports minister to felicitate players of Guru Nanak Dev University Tuesday

It also provides a moment for people to honour Guru Nanak's vision of a just society, where every individual, regardless of caste, creed, or gender, is respected.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 celebrations and traditions

The celebrations on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 will be marked by various rituals and community activities including Akhand Path, Nagarkirtan, kirtan and langar, prayer, community service, etc. Akhand Path is the ‘48-hour’' reading of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsGuru Nanak Jayanti 2024: When is Gurupurab? Date, time, significance of the festival

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    784.95
    03:47 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.8 (-2.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.15
    03:47 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.55%)

    Tata Power share price

    414.25
    03:47 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    256.20
    03:46 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    638.50
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    14.6 (2.34%)

    Coforge share price

    8,083.15
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    19.75 (0.24%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,862.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.22%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.15
    03:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.29%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    295.15
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -32.25 (-9.85%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    439.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -38.05 (-7.97%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,789.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -141.5 (-7.33%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,038.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -387 (-7.13%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    1,002.75
    03:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    80.45 (8.72%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    636.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    34.45 (5.72%)

    EPL share price

    264.70
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    11.85 (4.69%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    910.25
    03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    40.3 (4.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.