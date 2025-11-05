Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: What’s open, closed on Gurpurab today, November 5 - Check status of schools, offices, banks

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Jayanti, commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru and founder of the Sikh religion.

Advertisement

Guru Nanak Jayanti, which coincides with Kartik Purnima, is being celebrated on Wednesday, November 5, this year.

It is one of the most significant days in Sikhism, not only commemorating the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji but also promoting the values of unity, equality, and selfless service, which form the foundation of Sikh philosophy.

The sacred festival is celebrated with fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings, and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikh religion.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is designated as a ‘gazetted’ holiday by the central government.

Are schools closed today? Yes, schools will remain closed on November 5 in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Key states where banks will remain closed for Gurpurab include Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and others.

Advertisement

Will banks be closed today? Guru Nanak Jayanti is a public holiday in India; therefore, banks in most states will remain closed on Wednesday, November 5.

Key cities where banks will remain closed for Gurpurab: Amritsar, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Are online banking services available on a bank holiday? Yes, online banking services will be available nationwide to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Also Read | Is the Indian stock market closed today for Guru Nanak Jayanti?

Is the stock market open on Guru Nanak Jayanti? No, the Indian stock market will have a trading holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Both the stock exchanges – Sensex and Nifty – will be closed for trading on Wednesday, November 5.

Advertisement

Is November 5 a holiday in offices? Yes, most offices and businesses will remain closed on November 5 in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti. However, since it is not a national holiday, a few offices may have a working day on Wednesday.

Guru Nanak: History Guru Nanak Dev was born in 1469 in the village of Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Pakistan. He wrote many hymns, which Guru Arjan Dev compiled in the Adi Granth.

The first guru of the Sikhs went on pilgrimages not only to India but also to several parts of Asia. Guru Nanak Dev had been devoted to the Divine since his boyhood. He spent his entire life promoting equality and tolerance.

Advertisement

His teachings spread the message of selfless service to humanity.