Guru Purnima 2024 wishes, messages and quotes: As we celebrate Guru Purnima on Sunday, the day serves as an opportunity to express gratitude towards teachers, mentors and spiritual guides.

The festival is majorly celebrated by Hindus, Buddists and Jains. It is celebrated every year on the first full moon day since the summer solstice. Following the Hindu calendar, Guru Purnima falls during the month of Ashadha, or around July to August.

In Buddhism, it is believed that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this day.

The word 'Guru' comes from two Sanskrit words: 'Gu,' meaning darkness, and 'Ru,' which means dispeller of darkness. Combining both, a guru is someone who dispels the darkness of ignorance by showing the path towards knowledge and enlightenment. This day is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata and a revered sage in Hindu tradition.

The day is officially celebrated as Teacher's Day in Nepal, and for the rest of the people, it is a best opportunity to thank their teachers and mentors for their guidance and motivation. Here are some quotes to wish Guru Purnima:

Guru Purnima 2024: Quotes -A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others - Gautam Buddha

-Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, Guru is the destroyer, Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit, I offer my salutations to this Guru - Adi Shankara

“What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches." ― Karl Menninger

Guru Purnima 2024 : Wishes - A teacher is like a lamp who burns to give light to others. You was that lamp in my life who always guided me in my thick and thin. Happy Guru Purnima.

-More than a teacher, you are my best friend, my confidante and the one whom I can rely for all my tough decisions and dilemma. I find myself very lucky to have a person like you in my life. Happy Guru Purnima

-You can have a teacher in schools, colleges and other institution, but it is very rare to find a teacher who teaches you about values of life and how to be a good person. Thank you for making me a better person. Happy Guru Purnima.

-A good teacher never discriminates among students, but you won my heart by discriminating and giving more attention and love to weak students of your class (even without making them realise this). The confidence you showed on me was the building block of my self-esteem and personality. Happy Guru Purnima.

