Guru Purnima 2025: Date, significance and time – Here's all you need to know

Guru Purnima 2025: Guru Purnima, an auspicious occasion celebrated across India, is a day dedicated to honouring our teachers — be it spiritual guides or academic mentors. It emphasises and promotes the values of gratitude, reverence, wisdom, and knowledge.

As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Guru Purnima is celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July) on the full moon day (Purnima).

When is Guru Purnima 2025 This year, Guru Purnima falls on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Date and Time Purnima Tithi Begins: July 10, 2025 – 01:36 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends: July 11, 2025 – 02:06 AM

Moonrise: July 11, 2025 – 07:19 PM

Why is Guru Purnima celebrated? Guru Purnima is observed as a tribute to mentors and acknowledges the role of gurus who impart wisdom and guidance.

The term "Guru" in Sanskrit denotes a spiritual teacher or mentor, while "Purnima" signifies the full moon day.

In Hinduism, the day holds great religious importance. It commemorates the birth of Maharishi Veda Vyasa, the legendary sage who compiled the Hindu epic — Mahabharata and is revered as one of the greatest spiritual teachers in Indian tradition.

But Guru Purnima is not limited to Hinduism.

The festival also holds deep significance in Buddhism, and Jainism.

Buddhists mark this day in honour of Lord Buddha, as it is believed he delivered his first sermon at Sarnath on this very date after attaining enlightenment.

Jains observe Guru Purnima to pay respects to Lord Mahavira and his chief disciple Gautam Swami.

How Guru Purnima is celebrated? On the occasion of Guru Purnima, people pay tribute to their Gurus, or spiritual guides through:

Rituals, prayers, and visits to ashrams or spiritual centers

Offering flowers, sweets

Fasting as a mark of devotion

Participating in satsangs and spiritual discourses FAQs: Guru Purnima 2025 What is the date of Guru Purnima this year?

This year, Guru Purnima falls on Thursday, July 10, as per the Gregorian Calendar. It usually varies depending on the Hindu lunar calendar. What is special about Guru Purnima?

Guru Purnima honours teachers and spiritual gurus, celebrating wisdom, knowledge, and guidance. Unlike Teachers’ Day which is majorly academic, Guru Purnima has spiritual, scriptural, and cultural roots. Is Guru Purnima a public holiday?

Guru Purnima is not a national holiday in India.