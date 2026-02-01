Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026 top wishes: From history to significance — All about the saint on his 649th birth anniversary

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is being observed today to mark the birth of the Guru on Magh Purnima, the full moon day, as per Hindu lunar calendar. This day is celebrated across India and rituals involve taking a holy dip in the river to commemorate this significant occasion.

History and significance Remembered as a social reformer and poet, Ravidas was a 15th-century saint who worked against casteism. Also known as Raidas, Rohidas and Ruhidas, he preached equality, compassion, and devotion to God and opposed social discrimination. A contemporary to saint Kabir, it is believed that Ravidas was born in Uttar Pradesh's Goverdhanpur. His birthplace is now known as Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan.

Ravidas' birth anniversary is celebrated as Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Punjab. On this day, his followers pay tribute by remembering the great events and miracles related to his life. Notably, Mirabai was his disciple.

He had a profound influence on the Bhakti movement as many of his verses are included in the Guru Granth Sahib.

PM Modi to mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti To mark 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab. As per the schedule, the prime minister will pay his respects at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar and interact with the community's head, octogenarian Sant Niranjan Dass Ji. On this auspicious occasion, PM Modi will rename Adampur airport as 'Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport, Adampur’ and inaugurate terminal building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti auspicious moment According to Drik Panchang, Guru Ravidas Jayanti is being celebrated on 1 February.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 05:52 AM on Feb 01, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 03:38 AM on Feb 02, 2026