Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026 top wishes: From history to significance — All about the saint on his 649th birth anniversary

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is being observed today to mark the birth of the Guru on Magh Purnima, the full moon day, as per Hindu lunar calendar. This day is celebrated across India and rituals involve taking a holy dip in the river to commemorate this significant occasion.

History and significance Remembered as a social reformer and poet, Ravidas was a 15th-century saint who worked against casteism. Also known as Raidas, Rohidas and Ruhidas, he preached equality, compassion, and devotion to God and opposed social discrimination. A contemporary to saint Kabir, it is believed that Ravidas was born in Uttar Pradesh's Goverdhanpur. His birthplace is now known as Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan.

Ravidas' birth anniversary is celebrated as Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Punjab. On this day, his followers pay tribute by remembering the great events and miracles related to his life. Notably, Mirabai was his disciple.

He had a profound influence on the Bhakti movement as many of his verses are included in the Guru Granth Sahib.

PM Modi to mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti To mark 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab. As per the schedule, the prime minister will pay his respects at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar and interact with the community's head, octogenarian Sant Niranjan Dass Ji. On this auspicious occasion, PM Modi will rename Adampur airport as 'Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport, Adampur’ and inaugurate terminal building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti auspicious moment According to Drik Panchang, Guru Ravidas Jayanti is being celebrated on 1 February.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 05:52 AM on Feb 01, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 03:38 AM on Feb 02, 2026

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026 wishes Warm wishes on Ravidas Jayanti. May Guru Ravidas Ji bless you with wisdom and peace. On this sacred day, may the teachings of Guru Ravidas Ji guide your life. Happy Ravidas Jayanti! Let us follow the path of equality and love. May Guru Ravidas Ji’s words inspire kindness and unity in our hearts. Wishing you peace, prosperity, and harmony on Ravidas Jayanti. Let us remember Guru Ravidas Ji’s message of truth and compassion today. Happy Ravidas Jayanti to you and your family. May this auspicious day fill your life with hope and positivity. Celebrate Ravidas Jayanti by spreading love and respect to all. May Guru Ravidas Ji remove darkness from our lives and show us the right path. Warm greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji. Let us bow to Guru Ravidas Ji and his divine teachings. On Ravidas Jayanti, may your heart be filled with devotion and faith. May Guru Ravidas Ji bless you with strength and wisdom. Happy Ravidas Jayanti! Let us live by truth and equality. Remembering Guru Ravidas Ji, who taught us the value of humanity. May this Ravidas Jayanti bring peace to the world. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Ravidas Jayanti. Let us follow Guru Ravidas Ji’s teachings to build a better society. May his blessings always be with you and your loved ones. Happy Ravidas Jayanti! May your life be filled with divine light. On this holy day, let us pray for unity and brotherhood. May Guru Ravidas Ji inspire us to serve humanity selflessly. Wishing you happiness and spiritual growth on Ravidas Jayanti. Let the teachings of Guru Ravidas Ji guide us towards truth. May this sacred occasion bring joy and harmony to your home. Remembering the great saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his Jayanti. Happy Ravidas Jayanti! May love and compassion rule our hearts. May Guru Ravidas Ji bless you with success and peace. Let us celebrate Ravidas Jayanti with devotion and humility. Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. May Guru Ravidas Ji’s teachings light up your life. On Ravidas Jayanti, let us walk on the path of righteousness. May this day bring spiritual strength and happiness to you. Happy Ravidas Jayanti! Let us spread harmony and goodwill. May Guru Ravidas Ji guide us to live a life of truth. Sending heartfelt wishes on Ravidas Jayanti. Let us honor Guru Ravidas Ji by following his noble ideals. May peace and prosperity come your way on this holy day. Happy Ravidas Jayanti to all who believe in humanity and equality. May the blessings of Guru Ravidas Ji always protect you. On this divine occasion, may your life be filled with joy. Let us remember Guru Ravidas Ji’s message of universal brotherhood. Wishing you a meaningful and blessed Ravidas Jayanti. May Guru Ravidas Ji inspire us to live with dignity and love. Happy Ravidas Jayanti! May your faith grow stronger. Let us celebrate this day with devotion and gratitude. May Guru Ravidas Ji’s wisdom guide every step of your life. On Ravidas Jayanti, may peace and happiness surround you. Heartfelt wishes on Ravidas Jayanti. Jai Guru Ravidas Ji!