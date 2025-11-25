Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: 70+ quotes, messages to mark 9th Sikh Guru's martyrdom anniversary

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, which is Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day, is observed to commemorate the execution of the ninth Sikh Guru by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1675. On this day, devotees honour Guru Teg Bahadur's sacrifice to defend religious freedom against forced conversions.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was born in Amritsar, Punjab, in 1621, and was executed in 1675 in Delhi.

Shaheedi Diwas significance Guru Tegh Bahadur, known as 'Hind ki Chadar' and the ‘Shield of India’ is revered as a hero for protecting people from forced religious conversions during the reign of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Historical accounts say that a group of Kashmiri Pandits approached him for help when Aurangzeb’s oppressive policies forced them to give up their faith and religion. Guru Tegh Bahadur stood up for them, openly challenging the decree.

In 1675, he was arrested and taken to Delhi, where he too was ordered to abandon his faith. He refused, choosing martyrdom over submission. On Aurangzeb’s orders, he was beheaded at the site where the revered Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib stands today.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: 70+ quotes, messages to honour him Here are some famous quotes by Guru Tegh Bahdur:

1. “The world is a passing dream; only the remembrance of the Divine is real.”

2. “He who surrenders ego at the Lord’s feet finds freedom in every breath.”

3. “In pain and comfort alike, remember God, and your mind will find peace.”

4. “One who sees this world as temporary does not cling to its illusions.”

5. “Meditation on the Naam washes away the dust of countless worries.”

6. “When the mind is anchored in God, storms outside cannot shake it.”

7. “The body is but a garment; the soul belongs forever to the Timeless One.”

8. “True joy is not in possessions but in union with the Divine.”

9. “Give your head, but do not give up your faith and principles.”

10. “To protect another’s right to pray is also an act of true devotion.”

11. “Fear no one but the One; then no tyrant can overpower your spirit.”

12. “Courage is to stand alone for truth when the whole world is silent.”

13. “Better is one moment of brave sacrifice than a lifetime of frightened compromise.”

14. “The path of righteousness may be thorny, but it leads to immortal honour.”

15. “Even when the body is chained, the soul can still stand free in faith.”

16. “Those who walk with God do not bow before injustice.”

17. “Religion is not forced; it blossoms only in the soil of freedom.”

18. “The protection of the weak is the true crown of a ruler and a saint.”

19. “Where the innocent are oppressed, silence becomes a sin.”

20. “To defend another’s dignity is to worship the Creator who lives in all.”

21. “No throne is higher than the heart that stands for justice.”

22. “Let no person be harmed for the way they remember God.”

23. “The Guru gives his life so that others may live in freedom and honour.”

24. “True martyrdom is to die for truth, not for anger or pride.”

25. “Walk humbly, for pride turns even a king into a beggar of respect.”

26. “The one who serves others with love is greater than the one the world calls great.”

27. “Do your duty without fear; the Lord Himself stands with the righteous.”

28. “The tongue that speaks gently can heal wounds that swords have made.”

29. “He who conquers his own mind has already won the greatest battle.”

30. “Let compassion be your armour and truth your weapon.”

Messages to honour Guru Tegh Bahadur Here are some messages to commemorate Guru

On Guru Teg Bahadur's Shaheedi Diwas, we bow to the supreme sacrifice of the Ninth Guru, who stood fearlessly for righteousness and humanity.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji taught us that the strength of the weak lies in the depth of their faith.

One who carries the Lord’s Name in the heart knows neither fear nor anxiety.