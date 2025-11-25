Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: 70+ quotes, messages to mark 9th Sikh Guru's martyrdom anniversary

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, which is Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day, is observed to commemorate the execution of the ninth Sikh Guru by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1675. On this day, devotees honour Guru Teg Bahadur's sacrifice to defend religious freedom against forced conversions.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was born in Amritsar, Punjab, in 1621, and was executed in 1675 in Delhi.

Shaheedi Diwas significance Guru Tegh Bahadur, known as 'Hind ki Chadar' and the ‘Shield of India’ is revered as a hero for protecting people from forced religious conversions during the reign of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Historical accounts say that a group of Kashmiri Pandits approached him for help when Aurangzeb’s oppressive policies forced them to give up their faith and religion. Guru Tegh Bahadur stood up for them, openly challenging the decree.

In 1675, he was arrested and taken to Delhi, where he too was ordered to abandon his faith. He refused, choosing martyrdom over submission. On Aurangzeb’s orders, he was beheaded at the site where the revered Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib stands today.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: 70+ quotes, messages to honour him Here are some famous quotes by Guru Tegh Bahdur:

1. “The world is a passing dream; only the remembrance of the Divine is real.”

2. “He who surrenders ego at the Lord’s feet finds freedom in every breath.”

3. “In pain and comfort alike, remember God, and your mind will find peace.”

4. “One who sees this world as temporary does not cling to its illusions.”

5. “Meditation on the Naam washes away the dust of countless worries.”

6. “When the mind is anchored in God, storms outside cannot shake it.”

7. “The body is but a garment; the soul belongs forever to the Timeless One.”

8. “True joy is not in possessions but in union with the Divine.”

9. “Give your head, but do not give up your faith and principles.”

10. “To protect another’s right to pray is also an act of true devotion.”

11. “Fear no one but the One; then no tyrant can overpower your spirit.”

12. “Courage is to stand alone for truth when the whole world is silent.”

13. “Better is one moment of brave sacrifice than a lifetime of frightened compromise.”

14. “The path of righteousness may be thorny, but it leads to immortal honour.”

15. “Even when the body is chained, the soul can still stand free in faith.”

16. “Those who walk with God do not bow before injustice.”

17. “Religion is not forced; it blossoms only in the soil of freedom.”

18. “The protection of the weak is the true crown of a ruler and a saint.”

19. “Where the innocent are oppressed, silence becomes a sin.”

20. “To defend another’s dignity is to worship the Creator who lives in all.”

21. “No throne is higher than the heart that stands for justice.”

22. “Let no person be harmed for the way they remember God.”

23. “The Guru gives his life so that others may live in freedom and honour.”

24. “True martyrdom is to die for truth, not for anger or pride.”

25. “Walk humbly, for pride turns even a king into a beggar of respect.”

26. “The one who serves others with love is greater than the one the world calls great.”

27. “Do your duty without fear; the Lord Himself stands with the righteous.”

28. “The tongue that speaks gently can heal wounds that swords have made.”

29. “He who conquers his own mind has already won the greatest battle.”

30. “Let compassion be your armour and truth your weapon.”

Messages to honour Guru Tegh Bahadur Here are some messages to commemorate Guru

On Guru Teg Bahadur's Shaheedi Diwas, we bow to the supreme sacrifice of the Ninth Guru, who stood fearlessly for righteousness and humanity.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji taught us that the strength of the weak lies in the depth of their faith.

One who carries the Lord’s Name in the heart knows neither fear nor anxiety.

Remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his Shaheedi Diwas — an embodiment of courage, compassion and unwavering devotion.

His martyrdom reminds us that the struggle for truth and freedom never ends.

May Guru Teg Bahadur's teachings continue to guide generations on the path of justice and righteousness.

On Shaheedi Diwas, we reflect upon how attachment to God frees us from attachment to the world.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s bravery shows that standing up for truth demands immense strength.

On Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, may his supreme sacrifice inspire us to stand for truth and humanity.

Remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s courage and compassion on his Shaheedi Diwas.

May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s teachings guide us towards righteousness.

Saluting the “Hind Di Chadar” on his sacred Shaheedi Diwas.

On this Shaheedi Diwas, may peace, bravery, and faith fill your life.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s sacrifice will always inspire generations.

Let us honor the protector of faith, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, on his Shaheedi Diwas.

May the divine blessings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji be with you always.

Tribute to the great Guru who gave his life for protecting religious freedom.

On Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, may we walk the path of truth and sacrifice.

His martyrdom reminds us of the power of courage and righteousness.

May the spirit of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji strengthen your heart and soul.

Remembering the saint, warrior, and savior of humanity—Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

On this sacred day, may we all rise above fear and stand for justice.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s legacy is eternal—may it illuminate your life.

A humble tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his Shaheedi Diwas.

Let his supreme sacrifice inspire us to uphold humanity and equality.

May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s blessings bring peace to your home.

Remembering the valiant Guru who gave his life for the protection of Dharma.

On Shaheedi Diwas, may we reflect on the values of courage and sacrifice.

Bowing to the great Guru whose sacrifice is unmatched in history.

May the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji show us the way to harmony.

Let us honor the legacy of the “Shield of India” with devotion and gratitude.

Wishing you strength and peace on Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas.

May the Guru’s divine wisdom guide your steps every day.

Remembering the ultimate sacrifice made for the protection of human rights.

On this holy day, may your heart be filled with compassion and courage.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s sacrifice reminds us that truth always triumphs.

May the Guru’s blessings inspire us to live with honour and humility.

Paying homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, a true symbol of sacrifice and bravery.

Honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, who chose sacrifice over surrender.

May the bravery of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji inspire us to stand for justice.

Remembering the Guru who protected the weak and upheld freedom.

On this Shaheedi Diwas, may we follow the path of truth and humility.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s sacrifice is a timeless message of courage and faith.

May the divine light of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji shine upon your life.

Today, we pay tribute to the Guru who embodied compassion and strength.

His Shaheedi teaches us that protecting others is the highest duty.

May the peace and blessings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji be with you.

On Shaheedi Diwas, let us celebrate the spirit of sacrifice and humanity.

Wishing you strength and devotion on Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s martyrdom day.

Remembering the Guru who stood fearlessly for righteousness.

May we carry forward the values shown by Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Let us honour the legacy of the brave “Hind Di Chadar.”

On this day, may we be inspired to serve humanity selflessly.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s martyrdom is a beacon of courage for all.

May his supreme sacrifice remind us of the power of truth.

Offering heartfelt tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his Shaheedi Diwas.

May the Guru’s teachings inspire harmony, peace, and unity.

Remembering the noble soul who gave everything to protect faith and freedom. Delhi govt declares holiday In honour of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Delhi government declared November 25 as a holiday to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of the ninth Sikh guru.