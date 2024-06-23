Gurugram CEO pays ₹45,491 electricity bill, says, ’thinking of switching to...’

A debate broke out on a social media platform X after a CEO from Gurugram posted a screenshot of a whopping amount of electricity bill he paid recently.

Jasveer Singh, who identified himself as the Co-founder and CEO of Hood App, paid ₹45,491 to Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

Responding to a query by one of the X users about whether the bill was for the period of one year, the CEO responded saying, “It's a 2- month bill.”

Jasveer said that the amount he paid was for residential usage and not commercial.

"Paid the electricity bill, now thinking of switching to candles," said Jasveer, sharing a screenshot of PayTM through which he paid the bail.

Paid the electricity bill, now thinking of switching to candles. pic.twitter.com/BVuUR7Nu6U — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) June 22, 2024

However, within a few hours of the post made on X, over 1,500 people had commented on it.

One user responded saying candle are even costly.

An X user also asked the CEO to opt for Solar. "Solar lagvalo.. We got it 3 years ago and are damn satisfied with our almost zero bill now; in this AMD city heat of 40-45."

Looking at the amount paid, another user said he was struggling to pay a ₹2,000 bill.

Another X user questioned about the size of the house and appliances being used.

"So- size of your house? ACs, lights etc. etc-washing machine, dryer etc etc - if you consume electricity units you will have to pay that much- and you didn’t specify two months, you conveniently ignored that!"

She also advised him to minimize electricity consumption or “else cough up the money! No point putting it out on social media & sensationalizing!”

"That's massive to be honest. What do you have at your house ? Industrial grade Aircon?," asked one of the X users.