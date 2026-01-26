Gurugram CEO’s economy seat upgraded to business class on Singapore–Delhi flight for this reason: ‘You are so lucky’

Stories about female friendships are often shared online, but a Gurugram-based entrepreneur recently found himself benefiting from one such bond during a flight. What started as a routine journey turned into an unusual mid-air surprise, thanks to friendship and chance.

Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of a dating app, recounted the incident in a post on X. Describing the moment, he wrote, “Got upgraded to business class mid-air by a lady passenger on my Singapore to Delhi flight.”

According to Singh, he was seated in the economy section when a woman approached him roughly ten minutes after take-off.

The woman politely asked if he would consider exchanging seats with her. She explained that her friend was seated next to him, and she wished to sit beside her. Initially, Singh assumed it was a straightforward seat swap between economy passengers.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when it became clear that the woman’s original seat was not in economy but in business class.

Surprise business-class experience The seat exchange resulted in Singh being upgraded to business class, giving him access to spacious seating, extra legroom and a more comfortable flying experience he had not anticipated.

Reflecting on the incident, Singh added in his post, “Girls' friendship is next level!”

Social media reacts The story quickly caught the attention of X users, drawing amused and thoughtful reactions.

One user wrote, “That is the most efficient resource reallocation I’ve ever seen. You got a free upgrade, and they secured a private Sync Meeting.g That’s a literal Win-Win Scenario with zero budget impact.”

Another commented, “Gossip's important hain!”

A third user shared, “It's that I'd rather be uncomfortable with you than comfy alone energy. Loyalty over legroom, connection over convenience."



A fourth wrote: “You are so lucky.”