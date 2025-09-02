‘Gurugram is done, can't blame Nehru’: Suhel Seth tears into BJP for failing infra in city during rain

Arshdeep Kaur
Published2 Sep 2025, 09:12 AM IST
Commuters on a waterlogged road in Gurugram on Monday. (PTI)
Commuters on a waterlogged road in Gurugram on Monday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

“Gurugram is done”: Author and entrepreneur Suhel Seth criticised the BJP for the state of the infrastructure in Gurugram on a rainy day and said they can't blame former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for this one. 

In a post on X, Seth wrote: “On a serious note: Gurugram is done. Like you can’t imagine. The first bloke to ruin this was Manohar Lal Khattar and Nayab Singh Saini just can’t manage this situation.” 

“The BJP needs some serious introspection. They’ve been running this state for 11 years now. You can’t blame Nehru,” he added.

