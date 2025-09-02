‘Gurugram is done, can't blame Nehru’: Suhel Seth tears into BJP for failing infra in city during rain

“Gurugram is done”: Author and entrepreneur Suhel Seth criticised the BJP for the state of the infrastructure in Gurugram on a rainy day and said they can't blame former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for this one.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Seth wrote: “On a serious note: Gurugram is done. Like you can’t imagine. The first bloke to ruin this was Manohar Lal Khattar and Nayab Singh Saini just can’t manage this situation.”