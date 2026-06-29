Gurugram man earning ₹40 LPA says success feels 'dull and hollow', internet responds

A Reddit post by a 28-year-old finance professional from Gurugram has struck a chord with social media users after he shared that despite earning around ₹40 lakh annually, he feels "dull and hollow" and struggles to find motivation.

The post, titled "Life feels dull and hollow despite 40 LPA," was shared on Reddit's Ask Thirties community by user u/onepoint5zero. It has since received 258 upvotes and generated a flood of comments, with users discussing everything from burnout and work-life balance to health and financial planning.

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'Nothing Is Pushing Me To Become A Better Person' Introducing himself, the Redditor said he comes from a middle-class family, works in finance and has been supporting his household for years.

He wrote that his father has not earned "a dime" for over a decade and that he now takes care of all the family's financial responsibilities.

"28M: Middle class, working in finance, father doesn't earn a dime since past 10+ years, married since a year with a very supportive wife, I take care of everything in the family, 0 wealth passed down from parents."

The Gurugram resident said he earns around ₹40 lakh a year and will soon move back to his hometown while continuing in a remote role with similar pay.

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According to the post, his monthly expenses total around ₹1.1 lakh, including a ₹55,000 home loan EMI, ₹30,000 sent home every month, and ₹25,000 for his own expenses, including rent. He added that his wife contributes another ₹20,000 towards household expenses.

The remaining income, he said, is invested in mutual funds. He has accumulated around ₹20 lakh, including provident fund savings, while the outstanding balance on his home loan stands at around ₹33 lakh.

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Despite what many would consider financial stability, the Redditor said he feels emotionally stuck.

"There is no excitement whatsoever in doing anything, anymore."

He shared that he still dreams of buying a better car, getting into top physical shape, taking his wife on international holidays and caring better for his parents.

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However, he added:

“Nothing is pushing me to become a better person, and I just sit around scrolling or reading some books in my free time. That 23 year old self that used to spend every bit of the free time in constantly learning has just disappeared from within me.”

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Fear Of Becoming 'Like My Father' The Redditor also revealed that one particular fear has been weighing heavily on him.

"This idea of my father not earning has lately also consumed every bit of me. And when I see myself sitting around doing nothing to move forward, I get truly scared of becoming like my own father - Unambitious, not caring about the future of the family."

Although he acknowledged that many people might see his salary as privileged, he said his emotions remained real.

“I know, I'm a cry baby by writing about things like this despite having a decent pay and limited debt, but I feel what I feel. I want to know if anyone else has been feeling this way and are at a similar financial position.”

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Reddit Users Offer Advice And Perspective The post quickly attracted hundreds of reactions, with users offering suggestions ranging from medical check-ups to lifestyle changes.

One Reddit user shared a personal experience, writing:

"Did you get your B12 checked? I had same feelings few years back when I was in Germany at 26 age working in T Mobile.

Doctor tested everything and found my B12 was chronically low, he put me on biweeky injections for 3 months and post that tablets daily for a year.

I started feeling more positive in my mind by last injection. He then explained to me B12 is food for brain and is first step to check before figuring out why person is demotivated / depressed etc.

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Imp - I am no doctor just sharing my life story so it's not a advice etc. Just saying go speak to a doctor."

Another user kept it brief, commenting:

"Ya'll need to go out in the Sun and learn to spend your money!!!!"

One Redditor injected humour into the discussion.

"Bro has everything one could want in life and is still not happy, meanwhile I'm thinking if I have enough money for my funeral."

Another simply wrote:

"Go touch some grass mate."

Others urged the original poster to redefine success beyond professional achievements.

One user commented:

“People keep chasing a peak, and they think they will enjoy after reaching that peak. Truth is you never learned to enjoy and make a life beside your work or career. I am assuming you don't spend even an hour unrelated to your work or career. Try to know yourself buddy. Look out what makes you feel good.”

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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