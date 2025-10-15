Gurugram man fights RWA to let delivery guys, maids use main lift, but move backfires. Here's what happened

In a now-viral post, a Gurugram man shared that he had fought “tooth and nail” with his society's Resident Welfare Association (RWA) to allow delivery personnel and maids to use the main residents' lift instead of forcing them into a single service lift.

However, a week after the “sweet victory,” he said he isn't sure if it really is a win anymore. “A week after ‘winning’ against my RWA… I’m not sure I won anymore,” the man said in a viral Reddit post.

Here's what happened: The man said that overturning the RWA's decision to limit the delivery boys and house helps to service lifts initially felt like a win, but after a week, when the change took effect, he realised the flaw.

“Victory felt sweet. Everyone clapped in the WhatsApp group. I felt like a one-man revolution for equality,” the man said.

“Fast forward a week— Now the lift permanently smells like concentrated humanity, someone’s left a pan spit art installation, and I found two empty pan masala sachets next to the lift buttons,” he continued.

“Did I really win? Or should I go crawling back to the RWA and say, ‘You were right, I have seen things no nose should endure’?” he asked the netizens.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were unforgiving, saying that the whole fiasco was just the Redditor's way of creating a problem for an already existing solution.

Calling it a “useless kinda protest,” a user said, “I'd have clapped if they were forced to use stairs to deliver and then you got them lift. If they already had a service lift what was there to fight? Service lift is there for a reason. It's a high usage model which can work 24x7.”

“Bro created a problem out of a solution. And now want a solution to that problem,” another added.

One netizen said that he had felt the same for his society lift, but then one day I had to use the service lift, a melting pot of human existence, stopping at each floor till I reached mine. So I decided some revolutions should stay in the your mind only. I can’t compromise on my freedom to breathe.”

A few netizens understood where the man was coming from and said, “Class and civic sense are two separate battles to be fought. You won one of them. More love to you to fight the next one.”

Also Read | Netizens share why Indian women depend on their sons for emotional needs

“Ideas that feel good on paper are not good in real life. Your intentions were good, but with women and children travelling in that same lift, you made it unsafe for everyone. Even beyond the smell and cleanliness, safety is first. Please reverse it as soon as you can,” a user said.

Another elaborated on the same with an example of immigration. “You know, for years liberal Europeans pushed the idea that open borders and mass immigration would promote compassion, diversity, humanity, all that. But when the influx actually happened, the reality looked a lot less idealistic. Local crime rates rose noticeably right after large waves of arrivals, especially petty thefts and assaults in urban areas. Many of those issues did fade over time, but the initial shock was real.”

“There’s also the attitude of the immigrants. Many newcomers seem disconnected from the European culture that welcomed them. Instead of gratitude, there’s often resentment or complete detachment from local norms. Largely, the integration is left on just 'good intentions,' but that doesn’t work,” the user added.