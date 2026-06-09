Gurugram man fired after controversial ‘ ₹370 ki biryani’ remark at Pranit More's standup show

The 22-year-old man whose comments during a stand-up comedy show triggered criticism online has been fired by his employer following days of social media backlash.

The controversy erupted after clips from comedian Pranit More's show went viral on Instagram. The videos featured audience member Himanshu Jangra making remarks about women that many social media users found offensive and entitled.

Advertisement

The phrase " ₹370 ki biryani" quickly became a talking point online after Jangra recounted an interaction with a woman. During the exchange, he suggested that because he had paid ₹370 for a chicken biryani meal, he expected something in return.

According to the viral clip, Jangra said that after sharing a meal with a woman, she asked him to drop her home, which surprised him. Explaining his reaction, he said, "Maine kaha ki ₹370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi."

The remark drew criticism from both men and women online, with many accusing him of treating relationships as transactions and implying entitlement to physical intimacy. As criticism mounted, Jangra apologised and deactivated his social media account.

Advertisement

Employer Announces Termination Following the controversy, Gurugram-based company Starvik Design announced that it had terminated Jangra's employment.

Founder Vivek Vishwakarma addressed the issue in a video shared on Instagram, saying the company had received numerous messages, emails and calls regarding the viral clips.

"Over the last 24 hours, I have received hundreds of messages, emails, and calls regarding one of our employees, Himanshu Jangra. Like many of you, I also came across the clips that have been circulating online. Let me be very clear, the statements shown in those clips are offensive. They are not something I agree with. They are not something our company stands for and they certainly should not be influencing young minds," he said.

Internal Review Conducted Vishwakarma said the company reviewed the matter internally and spoke to employees, including female staff members, to understand whether there had been any workplace concerns involving Jangra.

Advertisement

“We reviewed this matter internally. We spoke to our team, including female employees. We reviewed his conduct inside the workplace and we asked difficult questions. But interestingly, we could not find a single complaint against him from our team. The team described him as professional, respectful, hardworking, and well-behaved at work.”

Advertisement

Despite that, the company decided to end its association with him.

"But what happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace and I have the responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here. That's why we have decided to part ways with Himanshu," he added.

Call For Accountability And Growth While announcing the decision, Vishwakarma also appealed for a balanced approach, saying people should be held accountable for their actions but should also be given an opportunity to learn from their mistakes.

"A person can be wrong. A person can make a terrible mistake. A person should face consequences. But I hope we never become a society that believes people cannot learn, reflect, apologise, or change. Social media trolling is not a joke, and that too for a 22-year-old mind. His future from here will already carry the consequences of this moment for a very long time," he said.

Advertisement

He concluded by saying, "Again, that does not make the statements right. My hope is that Himanshu reflects on this chapter of his life. My hope is that he learns from it. And while we hold people accountable, let us also leave room for reflection, for growth, and positive transformation. That is the kind of society we hope to build here."

Social Media Remains Divided While many users welcomed the company's decision, several disagreed with Vishwakarma's appeal for reflection and forgiveness.

"It’s even worse to defend him like this. He faced consequences for his actions, leave it at that," one user wrote.

Another commented, "How are the female employees in your company can still defend him? How can anyone in your company still defend him? Is this the same mindset of everyone there?"

Advertisement

"You wouldn’t have chucked him out if it wasn’t for social media pressure. You justified his act by the end of your message. God save people at your company who find such acts and jokes normal," another user wrote.

Others argued that behaviour outside the workplace can reveal aspects of a person's character that may not surface in a professional setting, keeping the debate alive long after the original video went viral.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Gurugram man fired after controversial ‘ ₹370 ki biryani’ remark at Pranit More's standup show