Gurugram man spends night in hotel room after rain floods home: 'There’s a solution, and it’s called…'

When heavy rains battered Gurugram, Millennium City of India this week, one resident was compelled to pack their bags — not for a holiday, but to escape water leakage and a power outage at their upscale home. With no relatives nearby for support, the individual checked into a hotel and shared their disappointment on Reddit. “Had to check-in into a hotel due to water leakage at home and power cut. Disappointed and sad,” the Reddit user wrote.

Expressing frustration over the situation, the person added, “It’s so sad that you don’t even have any relatives here where you could go and spend a night in such circumstances. Where is the quality of life, yaar? Every other person today is feeling the same - everyone around you is concerned about it. And then, like always, people will crib about it for a few days and return to normal life, because there’s just no solution.”

Screengrab from the viral Reddit post.

The post has struck a chord with several social media users, many of whom echoed the same concerns over the worsening infrastructure in the so-called millennial city.

An individual wrote, “Bhai relatives ke ghar bhi toh paani ghusta hi hoga.” The OP responded, “Haa wo toh main problem hai hi nhi ki relatives nhi hai, problem to ye hi hai na ki roz same hi disappointments hai, kabhi koi reason se kabhi koi kr reason se because of inconvenience in this city bas job k karan sab bas reh rhe hai.”

Another joked, “Okay, dude I get it? You have a water-front house.. you don't have to rub it on the folks under-water.” A third remarked, “Bhai konsa hotel hai merko bhi bta do, jrurt k time kaam aayga.” A fourth wrote, “There’s literally a solution and it’s called voting wisely.”