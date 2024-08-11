Gurugram turns into ‘modern-day Venice’ as heavy rains cause waterlogging; social media floods with pictures, post

Several users also took a dig at the name of the city as they dubbed it 'Jalgram' and 'Kudagram' and said that the city does not have 'even basic drainage'.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published11 Aug 2024, 05:56 PM IST
The waterlogging was so bad that #Gurugram started trending on social media platform X
The waterlogging was so bad that #Gurugram started trending on social media platform X (X)

Heavy rainfall on Sunday caused massive waterlogging in Gurugram, triggering the netizens to slam the poor infrastructure of Delhi's neighbouring technology hub.

The waterlogging was so bad that #Gurugram started trending on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Several pictures and videos of flooded roads and waist-high waterlogging in posh areas were shared on the microblogging website.

An X user called the Haryana city a "modern-day Venice" and compared Gurugram to Italy's floating city.

“Heavy rains have turned Gurgaon into a modern-day Venice, with severe waterlogging and no drainage in sight. The situation is dire and requires the immediate attention of MCG and other authorities to prevent further chaos. #Gurgaon @cmohry @MunCorpGurugram @rwa_ardeecity” the user said in a post.

Several users also took a dig at the name of the city as they dubbed it 'Jalgram' and 'Kudagram' and said that the city does not have "even basic drainage". They also tagged the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and the deputy commissioner in their posts with pictures and videos of the situation, while others also tagged the Haryana government and the chief minister’s office.

"Flash floods in #Gurugram #Gurgaon millennium city turns Jalgram. 70 per cent of revenue in #Haryana but the city still to get even basic drainage," a user said.

Posting a video of a waterlogged road full of garbage in Sector 52, a user deemed Gurugram as 'Kudagram' and said the state government needs to “walk the talk” on claims of “mega santitation drive”.

“A drive down this road in sector 52 refutes all claims of mega sanitation drive in #Gurugram #Gurgaon.Its a marsh of garbage which commuters have to bear in rains of Kudagram. @cmohry @NayabSainiBJP @Rao_InderjitS #Haryana govt needs to walk.the talk here,” the user said.

"Every year before the rainy season, Gurgaon admin declares, 'we are fully prepared, there will be no water logging', yet this repeats every year without fail. People die of electrocution, houses get flooded. Multiple govt agencies keep blaming each other," another added.

Check posts here:

First Published:11 Aug 2024, 05:56 PM IST
