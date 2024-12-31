Guwahati-based Maini Mahanta took to social media to recount an incident of alleged abuse by an Uber driver late in the night due to a disagreement over the use of the vehicle's AC.

Mahanta detailed her experience in multiple posts on the social media platform X, writing that she booked an Uber late on December 29.

“Yesterday night, I booked an Uber Premier in Guwahati. I asked the driver to turn on the AC but he refused saying “I have not booked an AC ride”. When I requested him to turn it on due to my dust allergy he rudely told me to get down if I want AC.”

Turn of Events She added that the driver verbally and physically abused her when she contacted her husband.

“When I called my husband to enquire if Uber has any such categories, the driver stopped the car in a deserted road, hurled abuses, tried to manhandle me and forced me out of the vehicle. Fearing my life, I got down and had to call for help in the middle of a deserted road at night,” she alleged.

A case has been filed with Dispur Police, according to Mahanta, who said that her health was affected by the experience. “I was traumatised and was hospitalised later. We have filed an FIR in Dispur Police Station regarding this. For the sake of women safety in Guwahati, requesting @gpsinghips @Uber_India @himantabiswa to do the needful.”

Uber, State Govt, Police Called to Action Mahanta tagged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uber and the Assam Police DGP GP Singh in the tweet requesting quick action for women's safety.

CM Sarma responded to the post on X by directing the Assam Police and the DGP to take immediate action. “Please take action immediately @assampolice @gpsinghips” (sic)

Rise in Women's Safety Concerns on Rideshare Apps Earlier this month, a ride in Gurugram left a woman shaken and rushing home to safety after an Uber driver sent her a disturbing message saying, “I will kidnap you happily.”

The user reportedly booked a Priority Sedan cab to Anand Vihar Terminal. After texting the driver, they put their phone in their pocket while going downstairs to bring their luggage. As the driver was about to arrive, they decided to check the OTP and opened the Uber chat, where they were shocked to find the disturbing message from the driver.