‘Those destroying…’: Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali levels ‘hypocrisy’ charge during BBC interview | Watch
Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali criticizes developed countries for hypocrisy on climate change during BBC interview. Ali highlights Guyana's forest, storing 19.5 Gigatons of carbon, questioning the right of developed nations to lecture on climate change.
Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali has gone viral after calling out the ‘hypocrisy’ of the developed world during a recent interview. The now viral video clip saw the senior politician field questions about oil extraction and climate change from BBC journalist Stephen Sackur. The South American nation is expected to extract oil and natural gas worth approximately $150 billion from it's coast over the next few years.