Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali has gone viral after calling out the ‘hypocrisy’ of the developed world during a recent interview. The now viral video clip saw the senior politician field questions about oil extraction and climate change from BBC journalist Stephen Sackur. The South American nation is expected to extract oil and natural gas worth approximately $150 billion from it's coast over the next few years.

The now viral clip shows Ali interrupting the scribe as the latter questioned Guyana's carbon emission rates. He also asked if the BBC journalist — as a representative of the ‘developed world’ — had the “right to lecture him on climate change".

“Do you know that Guyana has a forest forever that is the size of England and Scotland combined? A forest that stores 19.5 Gigatons of carbon, a forest that we have kept alive. Does that give you the right to lecture us on climate change. I am going to lecture you on climate change because we have kept this forest alive. The store's 19.5 gigatons of carbon that you enjoy, that the world enjoys, that you don't pay us for, that you don't value, that you don't see a value in, that the people of Guyana has kept alive," Ali countered.

Even as the world lost 65% of its biodiversity in the past 50 years, Ali added, Guyana had managed to keep its ecosystem flourishing.

“Are you valuing it? Are you ready to pay for it? When is developed world is going to pay for it or are you in their pockets? Are you in the pockets of those who have damaged the environment? Are you in the pockets? Are you and your system in the pockets of those who destroy the environment through the industrial revolution and now lecturing us. Are you in their pockets? Are you paid by them?" he asked.

(With inputs from agencies)

