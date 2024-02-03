H1B visa: Confused about US work visa rule changes? Fee hike to lottery application, 5 things to know
USCIS has implemented changes to the H-1B visa programme to enhance integrity and reduce fraud.
The H-1B visa programme or US work visa programme is witnessing significant tweaks and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) cites that the changes are aimed at strengthening the integrity of the programme and reducing the potential for fraud during the registration process. Now if you are confused about the rules, here is a complete guide for you.