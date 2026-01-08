H-1B visa holder gets laid off from company, but wants to travel to US from India, seeks advice online

A Reddit post by an Indian man seeking advice on travelling back to the United States after being laid off while on an H-1B visa has triggered widespread discussion online.

The user explained that he had recently lost his job and was currently in India, despite holding an H-1B visa with an approved I-140. In his post, he asked whether he could return to the US within a day or two, noting uncertainty over how quickly an H-1B visa is formally revoked. “Hello everyone, I recently found out that I was laid off from my company… If anyone has gone through a similar situation or has insights into this process, I would really appreciate your guidance,” he wrote.

Advertisement

The post, titled “can I travel to US after getting laid off in India?”, quickly attracted responses from users familiar with US immigration rules and the risks linked to employment-based visas.

Also Read | US Embassy in India issues fresh warning for student visa holders

Several commenters warned against attempting to re-enter the US without an active job. One user wrote, “Legally speaking, you shouldn’t travel to the US on H 1B when you are not employed.”

Screengrab from the viral post.

Others offered more conditional views. A commenter noted, “If you enter for the purpose of disposing off the existing property in US and orderly disbanding, it is understandable. You may even be able to argue that a court. It may never come to that.”

Advertisement

Some users pointed to the grace period often associated with H-1B visas. “Practically, you can enter as there is 60 or 30 day window for you to either find a new job or start packing up for permanent departure,” one response said.

Also Read | Travelling to US? People from these 38 countries will need visa bonds

However, cautionary experiences were also shared. One commenter stated, “I tried this and got rejected,” while another warned of potential repercussions, saying, “I think they can and probably will, considering the current situation, revoke your H 1B for misrepresentation after you have entered since you did intentionally enter after getting fired.”

H-1B visa appointment delays Thousands of Indian technology professionals have been left uncertain after an unexpected change in US visa processing led to widespread delays in H-1B interview schedules. Visa appointments that were earlier fixed for late December have been deferred, in some cases by several months, following the Trump administration’s introduction of tougher background checks and expanded social media vetting.

Advertisement

Reports by Hindustan Times and news agency PTI state that applicants who had interviews lined up after December 15 have been most affected by the move. The postponements have been significant, with some candidates now seeing their interviews rescheduled to as late as October 2026.