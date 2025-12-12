‘Hadd mein raho’: Netizens fume over Ashneer Grover’s indirect jab at Smriti Mandhana–Palash wedding row

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, who rose to prominence with Shark Tank, has taken a veiled dig at cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal — who recently called off their wedding — in a new comedy sketch. Ashneer appears in the video alongside actors Rajesh Yadav and Sanyam Sharma, poking fun at India’s fascination with extravagant weddings, celebrity guests, and enormous budgets.

In the spoof, Sanyam plays the role of an over-the-top client planning his daughter’s third wedding. When Rajesh casually asks about the budget, Sanyam confidently quotes one thousand crore. Ashneer immediately cuts in, mentioning another meeting and prompting Sanyam to increase the fictional amount. Picking up the hint, Sanyam inflates the supposed budget to two thousand crore. Ashneer then readily agrees, saying they would take on the project because it came through a personal contact.

Sanyam next asks whether they can hire experienced choreographers. The mock wedding planners decline, claiming that choreographers often lead to “broken weddings and huge losses.” Sanyam replies with a cricket-style batting gesture, clearly referring to the controversy surrounding Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s cancelled wedding. Rajesh and Ashneer recognise the reference immediately and respond with amused expressions.

For readers unfamiliar with the incident, the Palash–Smriti wedding was called off unexpectedly. Although neither of them explained the reason publicly, widespread speculation suggested that Palash’s alleged association with choreographer Nadika Dwivedi had caused tensions.

The exaggerated demands in the sketch continue to escalate. When Ashneer and Rajesh propose Udaipur as a suitable venue, Rajesh jokingly mentions a budget hotel chain. Unimpressed, Sanyam asks whether its founder, Ritesh Agarwal, would personally hand over the room keys. Keeping a straight face, Ashneer says he would.

The humour builds further when Sanyam remarks that his daughter prefers “problematic personalities”. Without hesitation, Ashneer instructs Rajesh to pull out their list of Bollywood celebrities, adding that Sanyam may select anyone suitably controversial.

The trio then shift the jokes towards famous actors, particularly the Khans. Sanyam explains that the groom is on the shorter side and therefore prefers stars known for similar height. Rajesh replies that they have several Khans available, stressing that they are not mocking anyone but simply meeting the “requirement”.

The satire reaches its peak when Sanyam insists that filmmaker Christopher Nolan should direct the wedding. Ashneer responds earnestly, suggesting that SS Rajamouli also be invited to give the production an Indian touch.

Posted on December 3, the video has garnered more housands of likes. However, many social media users criticised the sketch, calling it unnecessary, inappropriate, and disrespectful.

