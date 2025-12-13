Hailee Steinfeld is expecting! Actress announces first baby with NFL star Josh Allen | Watch video

Hailee Steinfeld and her husband, Josh Allen — both 29 — are expecting their first child together, according to a report by PEOPLE.

Steinfeld announced the news in her Substack newsletter while marking her 29th birthday with a list of her 29 favorite moments from the past year, the report noted.

At the end of the roundup, she included a video announcing the pregnancy, showing her standing in the snow with her baby bump as Allen kissed her stomach.

The clip ends with the two smiling and posing together, Steinfeld wearing a fleece labeled “mother,” celebrating the exciting news that they’re becoming parents.

Watch the video:

In her November interview with Bustle, Steinfeld said that “life makes sense” since marrying Allen.

She also spoke about their relationship, sharing that she feels endlessly grateful to have found her lifelong partner.

Steinfeld and Allen, who started dating in 2023, were married on May 31 in Santa Barbara, California. In the June issue of her Beau Society email newsletter, the actress noted all the “magical” moments from their wedding weekend.

In the newsletter, she wrote, "I’m sitting here with Josh, and we’re reminiscing on the best weekend of our lives for the millionth time. Over the past two weeks, random yet very specific memories have been popping back into our heads, and we’ve been blurting them out to each other, often through smiles, laughs and tears.”

She further added, "It felt like love was running through the veins of every tree at our gorgeous venue in Santa Barbara. Our family and friends coming together amplified it."