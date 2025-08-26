Hair everywhere: Social media reveals hilarious ‘reality of marriage’

They say marriage is about love, companionship, and compromise, but social media insists it’s also comedy gold—from the everyday quirks and joys of married life to brutal honesty, struggles, and hair everywhere.

A random Reddit post set the Internet buzzing about the “reality of marriage” that struck couples after marriage.

“Young people are very excited to get married and have developed great expectations for marriage. After getting married, some of these expectations fall flat, and the realities strike you hard,” the viral post read.

“In your case, what were such realities?” it asked men, and netizens did not disappoint.

Here's what the “reality of marriage” is, according to Indian men: Indian men seemed most astonished by their girlfriend/wife's hair, which they thought was “everywhere”.

“The amount of f**king hair everywhere, and how much space her beauty products take up, messily. Bros, none of you are ready,” a social media user said.

Several men agreed and said, “This hair thing is damn serious. It is everywhere where I have never imagined it.”

A netizen said that, unlike dating, “married couples have to stay in the same bedroom even during fights, and reconciliation through gifts and gestures has become far more costly.”

“Before and after marriage are very different. That is, the dynamics of living together is very different to just being in a relationship,” another said.

A user said that with a wife, “you have company to watch movies and find food places and go on vacations.”

“Have you ever tried to round up idiot friends to go for a picnic? Also, to truly appreciate it, you need to move out of the old family home. The honeymoon can last as long as you want it to. I frequently whisper sweet nothings into my wife’s ear, ‘burgers… khap suey…. Barbeque..etc’,” the user added.

A netizen said, “That men and women really do think differently. There are fundamental differences in the thought process. And some of them cannot be reconciled.”

However, some men claimed that “there are absolutely no additional benefits of getting married”. “Add in-laws, relatives, and at some point kids to the mixture and life becomes hell,” a user said.