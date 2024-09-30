Half of HR department gets fired in tech company after they reject one CV; here’s what happened

  • A manager on Reddit revealed that half of his company's HR department was fired. Netizens too have expressed their views on the incident. Here's what happened.

Updated30 Sep 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Half of HR department gets fired in tech company after they reject one CV (Image: Pixaby)
Half of HR department gets fired in tech company after they reject one CV (Image: Pixaby)

A recent post on Reddit has gone viral wherein a manager revealed that half of the HR department of his company was fired after the his own CV was mistakenly rejected by the company's faulty automated recruitment system.

Here's what happened

In his post, the manager working as tech lead was looking for a single recruitment in his team. However, since three months, he couldn't find a single person for the position. To identify the issue, he then created a new email and sent them a modified version of my CV with a fake name to see what was going on with the process and to his surpise he was auto rejected.

In his post, the tech lead expressed his frustration and wrote, “HR didn't even look at my CV. I took this up to management and they fired half of the HR department in the following weeks, the issue was they were looking for an angularjs developer while we were looking for an Angular one (different frameworks, similar names).

He further added that, "this kind of silly mistakes must and can be fixed in minutes, and since the CVs were auto rejecting profiles without angularjs in it we literally lost all possible candidates”

He also highlighted that when he use to reach out to the HR for updates on the recruitment, he was told “that they had some candidates that didn't pass the first screening processes (which was false).”"People who work in HR are incredibly mediocre and lazy," the manager said.

 

Commenting on the post, Reddit users also shared their thoughts and experiences related to HR practices while recruiting.

One user questioned, “What do they do all day than? If the entire process is just straight up automated without human supervision.”

Another user shared his similar experience and said, “In junior year of college my roommate was applying for internships. He got a rejection email 20 seconds before he received the application received email lol”

Some other user added, “You guys are getting responses?”

“This happened to me when I applied for a job at a hardware store, but they had the courtesy to wait 4 minutes,” a user said.

“I got a rejection at like 1am the day after I sent an application for a local company I don't know how they do it lol,” another user shared.

A mother of a son said, “This is extremely sad and discouraging. My son has been getting a lot of auto rejections too, and I couldn't understand why. Now, I know. Indeed, HR is lazy!”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 01:01 PM IST
