‘Half the people hate me’: Dhruv Rathee jokes about social media trolls, speaks about racism against Indians in Germany

Dhruv Rathee appeared for an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. While he answered many questions, he was asked something interesting.

“Do you feel safe travelling around in India, considering how inconvenient you have been to so many powerful people?” he was asked.

Dhruv Rathee is based in Germany with his German wife. Many believe that this is the primary reason he can conveniently criticise some of the powerful people in India.

Some of them are even worried that the social media influencer, who often discusses politics, may get threatened when in India. However, Dhruv Rathee’s reply may surprise many.

According to Dhruv Rathee, he feels quite safe travelling around India because, in real life, he has never really encountered haters face-to-face. Online, it may seem 50-50, with him being heavily trolled on social media.

“Only those people who like me come to meet me and talk to me. This is very surprising because I thought it was very 50-50 online. Half the people hate me, so this will happen in real life, too,” Dhruv Rathee said in his video reply.

“But, somehow, in real life, either these people never come out, or they are afraid to actually talk. Or, it is a very fictitious thing that only exists online. The hatred does not exist in real life. That's why I feel very comfortable in real life," he added.

“Great point. Yeah, all that hatred is mostly online only. It is a fictitious world,” agreed one Reddit user.

“Dhruv bhai, you are doing great work. Many people who comment negatively online are blind to their perspectives and aren't ready to accept the reality, which is multidimensional… India, and we Indians love you. Keep up with your work,” wrote another.

Another wrote, “Thank you for the lovely and very hope-filled answer.”

Racism in Germany Dhruv Rathee was asked if there was any racist backlash against Indians in Germany. The influencer said that he had not faced racism in Germany or elsewhere in Europe in more than 10 years of living abroad.

When someone pointed out that many Indians reported racist behaviour in places like France, he replied that people would often mistake general rudeness for racism.

According to him, when a man is rude to him, he is equally rude to his wife. So, it has nothing to do with skin colour.

“People often behave rudely to you because they are having a bad day or because they are just rude people, and when the skin colour is different, one would assume it's racism,” he wrote.