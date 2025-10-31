Halloween 2025 wishes: Top 80+ greetings and messages for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram to share on All Hallows' Day

Halloween is being celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm on 31 October in many countries to pay tribute to those who left abode. Annually celebrated on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day, it marks the commencement of the Hallowmas season or Allhallowtide. It is the time in the Christian liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints, martyrs and all departed souls.

History of Halloween Celebrated on 31 October ever year, this day marks the end of summer and the harvest and the beginning of winter season. The origin of this day dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. This was the time when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.

Significance of Halloween This day came to be celebrated as Halloween after Pope Gregory III, in the 8th century, designated 1 November as 'All Saints Day,' a time to honour all saints. Over time, the evening before All Saints Day came to be known as All Hallows Eve and eventually got the name “Halloween.”

Halloween rituals and activities Over time, activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings, wearing costumes and eating treats, came to be associated with Halloween. Other customs of Halloween day are Halloween costume parties, lighting bonfires, apple bobbing, divination games, playing pranks, visiting haunted attractions, narrating frightening stories and watching horror or Halloween-themed films.

Halloween wishes Given below are specially curated Halloween wishes:

Have a spooktacular Halloween filled with fun and fright!

Wishing you a night full of chills, thrills, and sweet treats!

Happy Halloween! Don’t let the ghosts scare away your candy!

Hope your Halloween is as sweet as your favorite candy bar!

Eat, drink, and be scary this Halloween!

Have a fang-tastic night of fright!

Wishing you a magical night full of pumpkins and potions!

Trick or treat! May your bucket be full of sweets!

Have a hauntingly good time this Halloween!

Hope your costume is spooky and your night is fun!