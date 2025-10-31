Halloween 2025 wishes: Top 80+ greetings and messages for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram to share on All Hallows' Day

Halloween is being celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm on 31 October in many countries to pay tribute to those who left abode. Annually celebrated on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day, it marks the commencement of the Hallowmas season or Allhallowtide. It is the time in the Christian liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints, martyrs and all departed souls.
Celebrated on 31 October ever year, this day marks the end of summer and the harvest and the beginning of winter season. The origin of this day dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. This was the time when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.
This day came to be celebrated as Halloween after Pope Gregory III, in the 8th century, designated 1 November as 'All Saints Day,' a time to honour all saints. Over time, the evening before All Saints Day came to be known as All Hallows Eve and eventually got the name “Halloween.”
Over time, activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings, wearing costumes and eating treats, came to be associated with Halloween. Other customs of Halloween day are Halloween costume parties, lighting bonfires, apple bobbing, divination games, playing pranks, visiting haunted attractions, narrating frightening stories and watching horror or Halloween-themed films.
