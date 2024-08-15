India's National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana,' composed by Rabindranath Tagore, was adopted in 1950, and its handwritten translation was recently shared by the Nobel Prize Foundation.

As the country celebrate its 78th Independence Day, the Nobel Prize Foundation on Thursday shared the handwritten translation of India's National Anthem. The handwriting is reportedly that of Rabindranath Tagore, the composer of the national anthem.

"'Jana Gana Mana' is the national anthem of India, originally composed in Bengali by poet Rabindranath Tagore, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913," the Nobel Prize, on its X (formerly Twitter) account, said while sharing a picture of the translation penned by Tagore.

The translated version, titled "The Morning Song Of India" read: "Thou art the ruler of the minds of all people, dispenser of India's destiny. Thy name rouses the hearts of the Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat and Maratha. of the Dravida, Orissa and Bengal. It echoes in the hills of the Vindhyas and Himalayas, mingles in the music of the Yamuna and Ganges and is chanted by the waves of the Indian Ocean."

"They pray for thy blessings and sing thy praise. The saving of all people waits in thy hand, thou dispenser of India's destiny. Victory, Victory, Victory to thee."

Rabindranath Tagore, India's first Nobel Laureate, composed the hymn originally titled "Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata" in Bengali on 11 December 1911.

The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the first of the song's five stanzas as the National Anthem on 24 January 1950.

In 1947, the Indian delegation at the United Nations General Assembly in New York presented a recording of "Jana Gana Mana" as the country's national anthem.

India celebrates 78th Independence Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day. He spoke on various issues ranging from Viksit Bharat by 2047 to secular civil code and atrocities against women during his address.

He said state governments should act on crimes against women with "utmost urgency" and called for instilling deterrence among perpetrators, his comments coming in the backdrop of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

"Crimes against women should be probed swiftly, and stringent punishment given to those who commit such demonic acts," Modi said, stressing the need for societal introspection and creating fear of consequences among perpetrators.

"Today, from the Red Fort, I want to express my pain. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against our mothers, sisters, and daughters. There is anger among common people because of this. I can feel that rage," he said.

