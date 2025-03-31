Hang on, no kitchen or appliances needed to boil eggs? Vlogger’s viral clip sends netizens into a frenzy | Watch video

  • Video: A vlogger recently boiled eggs without using a stove, or any kind of electrical appliances. The video of the incident has now got netizens talking. Read to know more

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated31 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST
What if we told you that you can boil eggs without using a stove, or any form of kitchen appliance such as an electric kettle, or even a microwave?

A vlogger's video, showing her boiling eggs without using any type of kitchen appliance, has now gone viral. Netizens were simply in awe of the video, and stated that the eggs looked delicious.

And amid all the comments about the ‘delicious eggs,’ one person simply asked: “Can we make ramen?” along with an emoji of a bowl of ramen.

So how did the vlogger boil the eggs?

‘Geothermal’ eggs in Iceland

While Iceland is often associated with adventure, the idea of boiling an egg in a geothermal pool might seem unusual. However, the travel vlogger, Gloria, decided to give it a shot.

In an Instagram video, the vlogger documented her visit to Laugarvatn, a town known for its geothermal activity. She showcased how parts of the lake are filled with bubbling hot pools—so intense they power local saunas and even bake bread in volcano-like mounds.

The vlogger simply grabbed some eggs, strolled along the shore, and discovered the perfect bubbling puddle. She placed the eggs in, covered them with sand, and waited for eight minutes. Voila! She made herself and her friend a nice meal comprising of bread and eggs.

Take a glimpse at the video here:

What are geothermal pools?

Geothermal pools, or hot springs, are natural bodies of water heated by the Earth's internal heat. These are typically found in regions with volcanic activity or where groundwater meets hot rocks deep within the Earth’s crust.

As evident from the vlogger's video, the heat from the bubbling water of the little pools is so high, that it can permeate hard shells of eggs, and cook them from within.

Where to find geothermal pools

Iceland is known for its geothermal pools. Here are some geothermal pool spots within the island country:

1.Blue Lagoon

Iceland’s most famous geothermal spa with warm, milky-blue waters rich in silica and sulfur—perfect for relaxation.

2.Landmannalaugar

Nestled in colorful mountains, this highland area offers natural hot springs, perfect after a long hike.

3.Myvatn Nature Baths

A peaceful, mineral-rich hot spring in northern Iceland with fewer crowds than the Blue Lagoon.

First Published:31 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST
