This 2022 tweet 'predicted' end of Coronavirus in 2023, Hantavirus outbreak in 2026

The outbreak of hantavirus onboard a cruise ship has triggered fear and anxiety among people across the globe, while also bringing back haunting memories of the Covid-19 pandemic. Countries worldwide are tracking passengers on the virus-hit ship to prevent further spread of the hantavirus. Three people - a Dutch couple and a German national - have died in the outbreak on the MV Hondius, while eight people are believed to have contracted the virus, according to Reuters

Old social media post resurfaces online A social media post from 2022 has unexpectedly resurfaced online and gained massive attention. The post was shared by an X user named “soothsayer,” a word traditionally used to describe someone believed to predict future events through mystical or intuitive abilities. The term is famously associated with Julius Caesar, where the soothsayer warns Caesar to “beware the ides of March.”

Leaning into that identity, the account’s bio reportedly states, “reads the future.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is hantavirus and how is it transmitted? ⌵ Hantaviruses are zoonotic viruses carried by rodents and can cause severe disease in humans. Transmission typically occurs through contact with infected rodents, their urine, droppings, or saliva, or by inhaling virus-laden dust particles. 2 How deadly is hantavirus and can it cause a pandemic like COVID-19? ⌵ Hantavirus is a deadly infection, but the WHO assesses the public health risk as low and states it is not the same as coronavirus. While the Andes strain can rarely be transmitted between humans, it is not considered a pandemic threat like COVID-19. 3 What are the symptoms of hantavirus infection? ⌵ Symptoms of hantavirus infection can include fatigue, fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, muscular pain, and joint pain. Pulmonary or kidney-related symptoms may also occur. 4 How are countries and health organizations responding to the hantavirus outbreak? ⌵ Countries are tracking passengers from affected cruise ships, and the WHO is monitoring the situation. Diagnostic kits are being distributed, and passengers who disembarked are being monitored and tested, with isolation periods in place for some. 5 What is the incubation period for hantavirus? ⌵ The incubation period for hantavirus is typically 1 to 8 weeks, meaning symptoms can take several weeks to appear. However, severe cases can progress rapidly.

Also Read | Hantavirus alert on cruise ship MV Hondius: India closely monitoring situation

In the 2022 post, the user wrote, “2023: Corona ended.” The message was followed by another statement saying, “2026: Hantavirus.”

Reactions flood social media The old post has now gone viral, drawing reactions from users across social media, including commentators and prediction platform Polymarket, which describes itself as the “world’s largest prediction market.”

“It’s all one big show,” one user commented, while another wrote, “This has to be a simulation.”

Polymarket jokingly responded, “bro needs to get on Polymarket.”

Another asked: “How did you know, soothsayer?”

What is hantavirus? Hantaviruses are zoonotic viruses that infect rodents and are occasionally transmitted to humans, according to WHO. In rare cases, this virus can be transmitted from person-to-person.

Strains of hantavirus in the Americas, are known to impact the functioning of lungs and heart, causing hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS), while in Europe and Asia, it affects the kidneys and blood vessels, causing haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa, and the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), Switzerland, the strain of virus found on MV Hondius was confirmed as the Andes virus, a type of hantavirus found in South America.

How deadly is hantavirus? Carried by rodents, hantavirus is a deadly infection that can cause severe disease in humans. A person can contract the infection if they come in contact with infected rodents, their urine, droppings, or saliva.