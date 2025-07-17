Hanuman Chalisa recited in UK Parliament for the first time during Dhirendra Shastri’s visit | Video

Members of the Indian diaspora recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Pakistan High Commission in London amid rising tensions. Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri made history by leading the first recitation of Hindu verses in the UK Parliament during his visit.

Published17 Jul 2025, 03:59 PM IST
Hanuman Chalisa Echoes Through UK Parliament as Bageshwar Dham Baba Visits
In a historic first, verses from the Hanuman Chalisa were recited inside the United Kingdom's Parliament during a visit by Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Baba. A video shared by the official handle of Bageshwar Dham on X showed several individuals, including officials and lawmakers, chanting the devotional verses in the presence of the spiritual leader.

“For the first time in the history of London’s Parliament… Shri Hanuman Chalisa recitation by the revered government… All guests present in the Parliament recited with devotion…," Bageshwar Dham said in a post on X.

This marks the first occasion that a Hindu religious text has been recited inside the British Parliament.

Earlier in April this year, members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London and recited the Hanuman Chalisa following tensions between Indian and Pakistani groups in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead.

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has previously drawn attention for his style during international visits. During his trip to Australia, he was trolled online after photos showed him wearing trendy sunglasses, a high-end jacket on a flight, and even relaxing on a cruise.

