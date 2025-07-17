Hanuman Chalisa recited in UK Parliament for the first time during Dhirendra Shastri’s visit | Video

In a historic first, verses from the Hanuman Chalisa were recited inside the United Kingdom's Parliament during a visit by Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Baba. A video shared by the official handle of Bageshwar Dham on X showed several individuals, including officials and lawmakers, chanting the devotional verses in the presence of the spiritual leader.

“For the first time in the history of London’s Parliament… Shri Hanuman Chalisa recitation by the revered government… All guests present in the Parliament recited with devotion…," Bageshwar Dham said in a post on X.

This marks the first occasion that a Hindu religious text has been recited inside the British Parliament.

Earlier in April this year, members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London and recited the Hanuman Chalisa following tensions between Indian and Pakistani groups in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead.